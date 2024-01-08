Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Loss to the Rams 🗞️

Jan 08, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 8th.

New and Notable

49ers Fall Short to the Rams in the Season Finale; 5 Takeaways from #LARvsSF

With the NFC's top seed secured in Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers entered their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with no playoff implications on the line. As a result, the red and gold had a unique opportunity to rest starting quarterback Brock Purdy and several of their injured playmakers in an effort to get the team as healthy as possible for the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers will close the 2023 slate with a 12-5 record following Sunday's 21-20 loss to Los Angeles.

Learn More >>>

What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following Week 18

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Sam Darnold's performance in Week 18:

"I thought Sam did some real good things. He made a number of plays that kept us out there, he did a great job scrambling, he was awesome on his sneaks, the quarterback draw, then he moved the chains another time with his legs, made some big throws... I was happy with Sam today."

49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Regular Season Comes to a Close

The San Francisco 49ers are turning their attention to the NFL playoffs with the regular season now officially in the books. And while the team and the world awaits to see which NFC team the 49ers will contend with in the Divisional Round, it's a great time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season. 

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco Game Images (Week 18)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Sam Darnold
1 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
2 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
3 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
4 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
5 / 40

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
6 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
8 / 40

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold, RB Elijah Mitchell
9 / 40

QB Sam Darnold, RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
10 / 40

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
12 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
13 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 40

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
15 / 40

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold
16 / 40

OL Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
17 / 40

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
18 / 40

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
19 / 40

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
20 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
21 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
22 / 40

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
23 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
24 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
25 / 40

RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
26 / 40

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Logan Ryan
27 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
28 / 40

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
29 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
30 / 40

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
31 / 40

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
32 / 40

TE Brayden Willis

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
33 / 40

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
34 / 40

WR Chris Conley

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
35 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
36 / 40

TE Charlie Woerner

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
37 / 40

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley, RB Jordan Mason
38 / 40

WR Chris Conley, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
39 / 40

OL Jake Brendel

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
40 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 18 matchup.

QB Sam Darnold
1 / 26

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 26

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
4 / 26

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
5 / 26

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
6 / 26

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
7 / 26

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
8 / 26

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
9 / 26

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
11 / 26

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Running Backs
12 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
13 / 26

DT Javon Kinlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
14 / 26

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
15 / 26

DL Chase Young

Ben Warden/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers
16 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeremy McNichols
17 / 26

RB Jeremy McNichols

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
18 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
19 / 26

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
21 / 26

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
22 / 26

QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
24 / 26

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
25 / 26

S Logan Ryan

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
26 / 26

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Arrive at Levi's® Stadium for Week 18 vs. the Rams

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Levi's®.

DL Javon Hargrave
1 / 15

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 15

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
3 / 15

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
4 / 15

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Logan Ryan
6 / 15

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
7 / 15

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
8 / 15

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
9 / 15

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
10 / 15

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Spencer Waege
11 / 15

DL Spencer Waege

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
12 / 15

LB Oren Burks

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Danny Gray
13 / 15

WR Danny Gray

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
14 / 15

LB Randy Gregory

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
15 / 15

S Tayler Hawkins

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Check Out Which 49ers Made the Pro Bowl Games 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Game Plan for Brock Purdy in Week 18 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for #SFvsWAS 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Heading into Week 17 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 16 Loss to the Ravens 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Scouting Report on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kittle Shares Stories Behind His Viral NFL Moments 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Week 16 Power Rankings are In and the 49ers are On Top🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Hargrave, Lenoir and Other 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising