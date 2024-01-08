Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Loss to the Rams 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Fall Short to the Rams in the Season Finale; 5 Takeaways from #LARvsSF
With the NFC's top seed secured in Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers entered their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with no playoff implications on the line. As a result, the red and gold had a unique opportunity to rest starting quarterback Brock Purdy and several of their injured playmakers in an effort to get the team as healthy as possible for the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers will close the 2023 slate with a 12-5 record following Sunday's 21-20 loss to Los Angeles.
What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following Week 18
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Sam Darnold's performance in Week 18:
"I thought Sam did some real good things. He made a number of plays that kept us out there, he did a great job scrambling, he was awesome on his sneaks, the quarterback draw, then he moved the chains another time with his legs, made some big throws... I was happy with Sam today."
49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Regular Season Comes to a Close
The San Francisco 49ers are turning their attention to the NFL playoffs with the regular season now officially in the books. And while the team and the world awaits to see which NFC team the 49ers will contend with in the Divisional Round, it's a great time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.
