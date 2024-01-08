Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Loss to the Rams 🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Fall Short to the Rams in the Season Finale; 5 Takeaways from #LARvsSF

With the NFC's top seed secured in Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers entered their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with no playoff implications on the line. As a result, the red and gold had a unique opportunity to rest starting quarterback Brock Purdy and several of their injured playmakers in an effort to get the team as healthy as possible for the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers will close the 2023 slate with a 12-5 record following Sunday's 21-20 loss to Los Angeles.