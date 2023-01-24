Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Top Performers from #DALvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 24th.
Stats and Facts from the 49ers Divisional Round Victory Over the Dallas Cowboys
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 19-19-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys, including a 4-5 record in the postseason.
- San Francisco has reached the Conference Championship Game for the 16th time since 1980, which is the most in the NFL, and for the third time in four seasons.
- The 49ers improved to 18-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
- The 49ers have now won three-consecutive playoff games against the Cowboys.
- Kyle Shanahan improved to 6-2 as a head coach in the postseason, including a 2-0 record against Dallas.
Read More >>>
Spencer Burford, Jimmie Ward and Fred Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #DALvsSF
It's time to pack your bags, Faithful! The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship. The team punched their ticket to their third conference championship in four years with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
Read More >>>
What to Watch
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Go on the field and inside the 49ers locker room following the team's Divisional Round victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.
View photos as the team arrives to Levi's® Stadium for their Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by Levi's®.