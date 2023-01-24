Powered By

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Top Performers from #DALvsSF

Jan 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 24th.

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Divisional Round Victory Over the Dallas Cowboys

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 19-19-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys, including a 4-5 record in the postseason.
  • San Francisco has reached the Conference Championship Game for the 16th time since 1980, which is the most in the NFL, and for the third time in four seasons.
  • The 49ers improved to 18-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
  • The 49ers have now won three-consecutive playoff games against the Cowboys.
  • Kyle Shanahan improved to 6-2 as a head coach in the postseason, including a 2-0 record against Dallas.

Spencer Burford, Jimmie Ward and Fred Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #DALvsSF

It's time to pack your bags, Faithful! The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship. The team punched their ticket to their third conference championship in four years with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

49ers Players Celebrate After Advancing to the NFC Championship

Go on the field and inside the 49ers locker room following the team's Divisional Round victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
1 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 20

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 20

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 20

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum, LB Oren Burks
5 / 20

S George Odum, LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 20

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
7 / 20

DT T.Y. McGill

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 20

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
10 / 20

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
11 / 20

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 20

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Aaron Banks
15 / 20

QB Brock Purdy, OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
16 / 20

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 20

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 20

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
19 / 20

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
20 / 20

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Divisional Round)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

DB Deommodore Lenoir
1 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Ben Warden/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
2 / 38

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
4 / 38

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
5 / 38

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 38

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 38

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
12 / 38

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
14 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
16 / 38

K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
17 / 38

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 38

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 38

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
23 / 38

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
25 / 38

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
27 / 38

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould
28 / 38

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
29 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
30 / 38

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
31 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
32 / 38

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
33 / 38

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
34 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 38

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
36 / 38

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
37 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
38 / 38

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
3 / 15

TE Ross Dwelley

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum
4 / 15

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
5 / 15

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 15

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
7 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 15

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 15

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 15

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 15

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
12 / 15

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 15

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Arrive to Levi's® Stadium for Divisional Round vs. Cowboys

View photos as the team arrives to Levi's® Stadium for their Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by Levi's®.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 28

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 28

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 28

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 28

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 28

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 28

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
7 / 28

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
8 / 28

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
9 / 28

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
10 / 28

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
12 / 28

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
13 / 28

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
14 / 28

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe
15 / 28

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
16 / 28

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
17 / 28

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
18 / 28

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
19 / 28

OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
20 / 28

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
21 / 28

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 28

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 28

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
24 / 28

DT Javon Kinlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
25 / 28

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
26 / 28

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
27 / 28

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Danny Gray
28 / 28

WR Danny Gray

Austin Ginn/49ers
