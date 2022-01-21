Powered By

Morning Report: Bosa, Thomas Listed as Questionable for #SFvsGB

Jan 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 21.

New and Notable

'Looking Good' For Nick Bosa, Ambry Thomas Ahead of Packers

Nick Bosa made his return to the field on Wednesday, which was an encouraging sign in his recovery from a concussion suffered in the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco has felt relatively optimistic that the edge rusher could make his way back to the field in advance of Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, however, understanding the complexities of head injuries, nothing can be for certain.

Read More >>>

49ers Look Vastly Different Heading into Rematch vs. Packers

The 49ers escaped one matchup that featured a long-standing rivalry and will enter into another on Saturday as they head to Lambeau Field to take on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

Saturday's Divisional Round matchup will mark the second meeting between the two clubs this season – the first coming on a heartbreaking last-minute loss that set San Francisco on a path of four-straight losses while looking from bottom up at their diminishing postseason dreams.

Read More >>>

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional Round

After an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers will continue their playoff journey on the road in Green Bay to take on the Packers at 5:15 pm PT on Saturday, January 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews
  • Sideline Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

Read More >>>

Maneras Para Ver y Escuchar 49ers vs. Packers en la Ronda Divisional

Despues de dejar fuera de playoffs a Dallas Cowboys, 49ers continuarán su travesía de post temporada como visitantes en Green Bay para enfrentarse a Packers a las 5:15pm hora Pacífico el sábado, enero 22. Aquí están algunas formas de ver y seguir el partido.

Cadena: FOX

  • Jugada a Jugada: Joe Buck
  • Analista: Troy Aikman
  • Reportero: Erin Andrews
  • Reportero: Tom Rinaldi

Lee Mas >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Practice Inside Levi's® Stadium to Prepare for #SFvsGB

Check out some of the best photos from the week's practices as 49ers players begin preparations for their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by SAP.

T Trent Williams
1 / 46

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
2 / 46

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson
4 / 46

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
8 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
10 / 46

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
11 / 46

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
12 / 46

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
13 / 46

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
14 / 46

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 46

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
17 / 46

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
18 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
19 / 46

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
20 / 46

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
21 / 46

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
22 / 46

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
23 / 46

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
24 / 46

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 46

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
28 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
29 / 46

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
30 / 46

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
31 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
32 / 46

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
33 / 46

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
34 / 46

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
35 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
36 / 46

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
37 / 46

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
38 / 46

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
39 / 46

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
40 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
41 / 46

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
42 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
43 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
44 / 46

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
45 / 46

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
46 / 46

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
