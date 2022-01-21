Morning Report: Bosa, Thomas Listed as Questionable for #SFvsGB

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
'Looking Good' For Nick Bosa, Ambry Thomas Ahead of Packers
Nick Bosa made his return to the field on Wednesday, which was an encouraging sign in his recovery from a concussion suffered in the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
San Francisco has felt relatively optimistic that the edge rusher could make his way back to the field in advance of Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, however, understanding the complexities of head injuries, nothing can be for certain.
49ers Look Vastly Different Heading into Rematch vs. Packers
The 49ers escaped one matchup that featured a long-standing rivalry and will enter into another on Saturday as they head to Lambeau Field to take on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.
Saturday's Divisional Round matchup will mark the second meeting between the two clubs this season – the first coming on a heartbreaking last-minute loss that set San Francisco on a path of four-straight losses while looking from bottom up at their diminishing postseason dreams.
Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional Round
After an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers will continue their playoff journey on the road in Green Bay to take on the Packers at 5:15 pm PT on Saturday, January 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews
- Sideline Reporter: Tom Rinaldi
Maneras Para Ver y Escuchar 49ers vs. Packers en la Ronda Divisional
Despues de dejar fuera de playoffs a Dallas Cowboys, 49ers continuarán su travesía de post temporada como visitantes en Green Bay para enfrentarse a Packers a las 5:15pm hora Pacífico el sábado, enero 22. Aquí están algunas formas de ver y seguir el partido.
Cadena: FOX
- Jugada a Jugada: Joe Buck
- Analista: Troy Aikman
- Reportero: Erin Andrews
- Reportero: Tom Rinaldi
Lee Mas >>>
