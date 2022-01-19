Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional Round

After an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers will continue their playoff journey on the road in Green Bay to take on the Packers at 5:15 pm PT on Saturday, January 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews
- Sideline Reporter: Tom Rinaldi
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 postseason game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 postseason game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Postseason Matchups: 8
Postseason Series Record: Series is tied 4-4
First Postseason Meeting: 1/6/1996, Packers won 27-17
Last Postseason Meeting: 1/19/2020, 49ers won 37-20
49ERS DIVISIONAL ROUND HISTORY
Games Played: 23
Record: 16-7
First Game: 12/27/1970, 48ers won 17-14 vs. Minnesota
Last Game: 1/11/2020, 49ers won 27-10 vs. Minnesota
Current Streak: Won 4
PACKERS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW
Head Coach: Matt Lafleur
Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett
Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry
Special Teams Coordinator: Maurice Drayton
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers
Running Back: Aaron Jones
Wide Receiver: Davante Adams
Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari
Outside Linebacker: Preston Smith
Safety: Darnell Savage