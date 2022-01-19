Presented by

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional Round

Jan 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM

After an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers will continue their playoff journey on the road in Green Bay to take on the Packers at 5:15 pm PT on Saturday, January 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews
  • Sideline Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 postseason game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 postseason game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Postseason Matchups: 8

Postseason Series Record: Series is tied 4-4

First Postseason Meeting: 1/6/1996, Packers won 27-17

Last Postseason Meeting: 1/19/2020, 49ers won 37-20

49ERS DIVISIONAL ROUND HISTORY

Games Played: 23

Record: 16-7

First Game: 12/27/1970, 48ers won 17-14 vs. Minnesota

Last Game: 1/11/2020, 49ers won 27-10 vs. Minnesota

Current Streak: Won 4

PACKERS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Matt Lafleur

Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Maurice Drayton

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Running Back: Aaron Jones

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams

Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari

Outside Linebacker: Preston Smith

Safety: Darnell Savage

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Packers Injury Report

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

Jimmy G, Fred Warner, Ambry Thomas Limited in 49ers First Practice ahead of Packers

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

