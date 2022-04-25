Morning Report: NFL Releases Date of the League's 2022 Schedule Reveal

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 25.
New and Notable
49ers 2022 Schedule to Be Released On May 12
The San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the league will learn their schedules on Thursday, May 12. The full schedule announcement will air on NFL Network's "Schedule Release '22" at 5 p.m. PT with analysts breaking down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule by division and picking their top matchups and primetime games. The 49ers full 2022 schedule will also be announced on 49ers.com, the 49ers mobile app and 49ers social media channels at that time.
Senior Bowl to Induct Patrick Willis and Four Others into Hall of Fame
Congratulations are in order for former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis. On Thursday, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced it will induct five new members into the game's Hall of Fame, including the 49ers legend.
Willis played in the Senior Bowl back in 2007 prior to being drafted by the 49ers 11th overall later that spring.
"Playing in the Senior Bowl in 2007 was a tremendous honor and privilege, creating connections that supported me throughout my career in the NFL," Willis said in a statement from the Senior Bowl press release. "I am incredibly humbled to be included in the 2022 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and grateful for the recognition and votes of confidence from the committee."
Inside the Oval: AJ Murray, 49ers Sr. Manager of Stadium & Motion Graphics
In the 29th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, AJ Murray discussed moving cross-country for a new career, picking up new skills, his favorite gameday memories, leaving Easter eggs in his designs and more.
Say Cheese
