Powered By

Morning Report: NFL Releases Date of the League's 2022 Schedule Reveal

Apr 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 25.

New and Notable

49ers 2022 Schedule to Be Released On May 12

The San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the league will learn their schedules on Thursday, May 12. The full schedule announcement will air on NFL Network's "Schedule Release '22" at 5 p.m. PT with analysts breaking down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule by division and picking their top matchups and primetime games. The 49ers full 2022 schedule will also be announced on 49ers.com, the 49ers mobile app and 49ers social media channels at that time.

Read More >>>

Senior Bowl to Induct Patrick Willis and Four Others into Hall of Fame

Congratulations are in order for former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis. On Thursday, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced it will induct five new members into the game's Hall of Fame, including the 49ers legend.

Willis played in the Senior Bowl back in 2007 prior to being drafted by the 49ers 11th overall later that spring.

"Playing in the Senior Bowl in 2007 was a tremendous honor and privilege, creating connections that supported me throughout my career in the NFL," Willis said in a statement from the Senior Bowl press release. "I am incredibly humbled to be included in the 2022 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and grateful for the recognition and votes of confidence from the committee."

Read More >>>

Inside the Oval: AJ Murray, 49ers Sr. Manager of Stadium & Motion Graphics

In the 29th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, AJ Murray discussed moving cross-country for a new career, picking up new skills, his favorite gameday memories, leaving Easter eggs in his designs and more.

Listen and Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio

Say Cheese

Big Steppin' into Gameday: Best Player Arrivals from 2021

Check out some of the best player gameday arrivals from the 2021 season, presented by Levi's®.

T Trent Williams
1 / 73

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 73

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 73

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
4 / 73

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Josh Norman
5 / 73

CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
6 / 73

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
7 / 73

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
8 / 73

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 73

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
10 / 73

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 73

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 73

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
13 / 73

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 73

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 73

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 73

T Trent Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 73

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
18 / 73

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
19 / 73

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
20 / 73

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 73

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
22 / 73

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
23 / 73

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
24 / 73

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 73

S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 73

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
27 / 73

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 73

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
29 / 73

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
30 / 73

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
31 / 73

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
32 / 73

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
33 / 73

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
34 / 73

T Trent Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
35 / 73

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
36 / 73

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 73

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
38 / 73

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
39 / 73

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
40 / 73

CB Dontae Johnson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
41 / 73

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, CB Jason Verrett
42 / 73

WR Deebo Samuel, CB Jason Verrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
43 / 73

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman
44 / 73

CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
45 / 73

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
46 / 73

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 73

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
48 / 73

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
49 / 73

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
50 / 73

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcell Harris
51 / 73

LB Marcell Harris

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
52 / 73

CB Dontae Johnson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
53 / 73

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 73

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
55 / 73

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
56 / 73

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
57 / 73

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
58 / 73

CB Ambry Thomas

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
59 / 73

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
60 / 73

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
61 / 73

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
62 / 73

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dee Ford
63 / 73

DL Dee Ford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
64 / 73

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
65 / 73

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
66 / 73

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
67 / 73

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
68 / 73

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
69 / 73

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
70 / 73

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
71 / 73

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
72 / 73

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
73 / 73

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Saloon Font and Three-Stripe Sleeves are Back!

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players' Best Gameday Fits from 2022

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Analysts Single In on DB for 49ers Pick at No. 61

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Coaches Hit the Field to Run Local Pro Day

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers WR Marcus Johnson

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Draft Analysts Focus on Defense for 49ers First Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Gil Brandt's Top 100 2022 NFL Prospects

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: ESPN Ranks Top Remaining Free Agents

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers CB Travels to Somaliland for Water Relief Program

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights 49ers Top Draft Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: PFF Reveals 49ers Biggest Needs Following Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising