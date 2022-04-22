Senior Bowl to Induct Patrick Willis and Four Others into Hall of Fame

Congratulations are in order for former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis. On Thursday, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced it will induct five new members into the game's Hall of Fame, including the 49ers legend.

Willis played in the Senior Bowl back in 2007 prior to being drafted by the 49ers 11th overall later that spring.

"Playing in the Senior Bowl in 2007 was a tremendous honor and privilege, creating connections that supported me throughout my career in the NFL," Willis said in a statement from the Senior Bowl press release. "I am incredibly humbled to be included in the 2022 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and grateful for the recognition and votes of confidence from the committee."

Willis spent his entire eight-year career in San Francisco, starting all 112 games that he appeared in at inside linebacker. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First Team All-Pro. He was also named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010's and inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame in 2021.

In addition to Willis, former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk, current Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller, current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will be inducted into the game's Hall of Fame. The Senior Bowl will also honor the game's 2021 Rookie of the Year, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, during a ceremony at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

"We are excited to announce another great group of Senior Bowl legends into our game's Hall of Fame," said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl. "All five of these men were incredible players, winners, and community leaders in their respective NFL cities. They have done it all on the field, from Pro Bowls to Super Bowls. We are honored to bring this distinguished group back to Mobile to celebrate the city where their NFL journeys first started."