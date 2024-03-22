Morning Report: Learn More about the Newest 49ers 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Offensive Lineman Brandon Parker
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers made two moves to bolster the offensive line on the same day, re-signing Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal and bringing in Brandon Parker for the 2024 season. Parker, who spent the first six seasons of his pro career with the Las Vegas Raiders, has primarily played at right tackle with a majority of his starts coming in 2018 and 2021. The offensive lineman spent the 2022 season and the start of 2023 on the Injured Reserve list, making his first appearance of the year in Week 10 against the New York Jets.
Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑
San Francisco 49ers first-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown received a prestigious honor following an impressive rookie season in the NFL.
A proud native of Trenton, New Jersey, Brown was given the key to his hometown on the steps of Trenton's city hall by Mayor Reed Gusciora. Brown was celebrated in the state's capital with golden balloons shaped in his jersey No. 27 and a banner that read "Congratulations Ji'Ayir Brown on dreams fulfilled... We are proud of you!"
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Cornerback Chase Lucas
The San Francisco 49ers made an investment in their special teams play with the addition of Chase Lucas, who spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. In 2023, the third-year cornerback was solely used as a special teams player in Detroit and served as a gunner on punt returns in addition to his other duties.
