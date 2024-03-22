 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Learn More about the Newest 49ers 🗞️

Mar 22, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 22nd.

New and Notable

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Offensive Lineman Brandon Parker

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers made two moves to bolster the offensive line on the same day, re-signing Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal and bringing in Brandon Parker for the 2024 season. Parker, who spent the first six seasons of his pro career with the Las Vegas Raiders, has primarily played at right tackle with a majority of his starts coming in 2018 and 2021. The offensive lineman spent the 2022 season and the start of 2023 on the Injured Reserve list, making his first appearance of the year in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑

San Francisco 49ers first-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown received a prestigious honor following an impressive rookie season in the NFL.

A proud native of Trenton, New Jersey, Brown was given the key to his hometown on the steps of Trenton's city hall by Mayor Reed Gusciora. Brown was celebrated in the state's capital with golden balloons shaped in his jersey No. 27 and a banner that read "Congratulations Ji'Ayir Brown on dreams fulfilled... We are proud of you!"

Learn More >>>

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Cornerback Chase Lucas

The San Francisco 49ers made an investment in their special teams play with the addition of Chase Lucas, who spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. In 2023, the third-year cornerback was solely used as a special teams player in Detroit and served as a gunner on punt returns in addition to his other duties.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of Deebo Samuel Sr.'s Gameday Fits 👔

Look back at some of the best outfits of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. throughout the 2023 season.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
1 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
2 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
3 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
4 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
5 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
6 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
7 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
8 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
9 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
10 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
11 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
13 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
14 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
15 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
16 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
17 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
18 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
19 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
20 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
21 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Community Relations

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Community Relations events throughout the 2023 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
6 / 35

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj
7 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
11 / 35

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
12 / 35

QB Brock Purdy, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Vic Aquino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
13 / 35

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
14 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
16 / 35

RB Jordan Mason

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 35

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson, LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 35

LB Curtis Robinson, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 35

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumni Ronnie Heard, Curtis Taylor, C.J. Spillman, Reggie Smith, Anthony Dixon
22 / 35

49ers Alumni Ronnie Heard, Curtis Taylor, C.J. Spillman, Reggie Smith, Anthony Dixon

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
23 / 35

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
24 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
25 / 35

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
26 / 35

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters, LB Jalen Graham
29 / 35

LB Dee Winters, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
30 / 35

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
31 / 35

LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
32 / 35

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pastor Earl Smith
33 / 35

Pastor Earl Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
34 / 35

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

