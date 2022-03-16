Powered By

Morning Report: NFL.com's End of Season Power Rankings

Mar 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 16.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings

"Around the NFL" writer Dan Hanzus compiled his end-of-season power rankings of all 32 NFL clubs. Following the first wave of free agency, Hanzus will return to see how roster moves have shifted teams' potential standings. Here's who he placed in the Top 10 heading into free agency.

  1. Los Angeles Rams
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Cincinnati Bengals
  5. Green Bay Packers
  6. San Francisco 49ers
  7. Dallas Cowboys
  8. Tennessee Titans
  9. Indianapolis Colts
  10. New England Patriots

In the Community

Bid on exclusive 49ers experiences, sports memorabilia and more during the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway presented by Chevron.

Auction happening now!

Say Cheese

49ers Best Interceptions from the 2021 Season

Look back at some of the best photos of 49ers players coming away with an INT during the 2021 season.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Defense
2 / 29

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
3 / 29

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
4 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward

49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
5 / 29

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Michael Zagaris/49ers
CB Josh Norman
6 / 29

CB Josh Norman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
7 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
8 / 29

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
9 / 29

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
10 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
11 / 29

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, CB Josh Norman
12 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward, CB Josh Norman

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
13 / 29

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
14 / 29

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
15 / 29

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Michael Zagaris/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
16 / 29

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
17 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
18 / 29

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
20 / 29

CB K'Waun Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
21 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman
22 / 29

CB Josh Norman

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
23 / 29

CB K'Waun Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
24 / 29

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
25 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
27 / 29

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
28 / 29

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
29 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward

Michael Zagaris/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Draft Analysts Predict 49ers 2022 Second-Round Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How to Follow 49ers Free Agency Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Breaks Down 49ers Top 3 Free Agency Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: News From Around the NFC West

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: For Third-Consecutive Year, 49ers Forgo Franchise Tag

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on NFL.com's 101 Free Agents List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: John Lynch is 'Excited' for Trey Lance's Future

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: John Lynch Shares Updates on Bosa, Samuel, Garoppolo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Analyst Talks Players 49ers Should Watch in the Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Previews 49ers 2022 Draft Outlook

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Combine Schedule, 49ers Free Agency Tracker

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising