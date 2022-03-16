Morning Report: NFL.com's End of Season Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 16.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings
"Around the NFL" writer Dan Hanzus compiled his end-of-season power rankings of all 32 NFL clubs. Following the first wave of free agency, Hanzus will return to see how roster moves have shifted teams' potential standings. Here's who he placed in the Top 10 heading into free agency.
- Los Angeles Rams
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots
