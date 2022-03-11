Powered By

Morning Report: NFL.com Breaks Down 49ers Top 3 Free Agency Needs

Mar 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 11.

New and Notable

NFC Free Agency Needs

The start of free agency and the league new year is just around the corner. Starting at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, March 14, team's can begin negotiations with agents and contract signings are permitted when the new league year officially begins at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 16. Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra rounded up each NFC team's biggest free agency needs. Here's what he had to say about the 49ers:

"There aren't a ton of holes on this playoff roster, but upgrading the secondary should be atop the to-do list after San Francisco essentially played roulette on the back end last season. Solidifying the defensive backfield and adding depth up front (where much of the reserve rotation is set to hit free agency) would make DeMeco Ryans' unit dangerous in 2022. If the Niners can't re-sign guard ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿, that would also leave a hole on the interior of the O-line."

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that the team has signed DL Kevin Givens, RB JaMycal Hasty, DL Maurice Hurst and OL Colton McKivitz to one-year extensions and signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a Reserve/Future contract.

*Follow along with all of San Francisco's offseason moves at the 49ers Free Agency Hub

