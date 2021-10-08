Morning Report: NFL.com Believes 49ers are 'Contenders' Despite 2-2 Start

New and Notable

Trey Lance Sees Starting Reps But Door Isn't Closed on Jimmy G for Week 5

With ﻿ Jimmy Garoppolo ﻿ on the sidelines at practice following his Week 4 calf injury, Trey Lance is getting his first look at starting reps . And unlike last week when the rookie was thrust into action at a moment's notice, Kyle Shanhan and the 49ers have a full week to construct a game plan catered to the rookie's skill set.

"To have a week, I think it was huge for him too having all that time where he could just go play quarterback and do some other cards, some other defenses and not really get tied down to learning what's in that day," Shanahan said on Monday. "Just playing football and getting better at that. These practices are more about learning what we do all morning, carrying it over to the field, correcting it at night, coming in the next morning with questions and how you build up through the week to where you get to Sunday night and you're confident and ready to go to play."