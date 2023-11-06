Morning Report: Midseason Check In  🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 6th.
New and Notable
NFC West Roundup: 49ers Trail the Seahawks in Division Race
The San Francisco 49ers are midway through the team's Bye week while the rest of the NFC West will suit up for their respective Week 9 matchups. As we reach the halfway point of the season, let's take a look at how the division is stacking up in 2023.
Learn More >>>
Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into the Bye as a Top 10 Team
The San Francisco 49ers will officially be out of office for a few days following Tuesday's meetings and workouts. The Bye week comes at an opportune time for the red and gold, who are coming off their third-straight loss of the season and working through injuries to key playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Learn More >>>
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View the top images of the 49ers newest defensive lineman Chase Young
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: