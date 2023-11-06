Powered By

Morning Report: Midseason Check In  🗞️

Nov 06, 2023 at 10:21 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 6th.

New and Notable

NFC West Roundup: 49ers Trail the Seahawks in Division Race

The San Francisco 49ers are midway through the team's Bye week while the rest of the NFC West will suit up for their respective Week 9 matchups. As we reach the halfway point of the season, let's take a look at how the division is stacking up in 2023.

49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have acquired DL Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for the team's 2024 special compensatory third-round draft pick.

Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into the Bye as a Top 10 Team

The San Francisco 49ers will officially be out of office for a few days following Tuesday's meetings and workouts. The Bye week comes at an opportune time for the red and gold, who are coming off their third-straight loss of the season and working through injuries to key playmakers on both sides of the ball.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Through the Years: Photos of 49ers DL Chase Young

View the top images of the 49ers newest defensive lineman Chase Young

DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young
1 / 25

DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
2 / 25

DL Chase Young

Bart Young/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
3 / 25

DL Chase Young

NFL/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
4 / 25

DL Chase Young

Evan Vucci/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
5 / 25

DL Chase Young

Chris Szagola/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
6 / 25

DL Chase Young

Nick Wass/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
7 / 25

DL Chase Young

Alex Brandon/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young, T Trent Williams
8 / 25

DL Chase Young, T Trent Williams

Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
9 / 25

DL Chase Young

Adam Hunger/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
10 / 25

DL Chase Young

NFL/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
11 / 25

DL Chase Young

Al Drago/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
12 / 25

DL Chase Young

Daniel Kucin Jr./The Associated Press
DL Chase Young, DL Arik Armstead
13 / 25

DL Chase Young, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
14 / 25

DL Chase Young

Danny Karnik/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
15 / 25

DL Chase Young

Adam Hunger/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
16 / 25

DL Chase Young

Julio Cortez/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
17 / 25

DL Chase Young

Alex Brandon/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
18 / 25

DL Chase Young

Chris Szagola/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
19 / 25

DL Chase Young

Alex Brandon/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
20 / 25

DL Chase Young

Danny Karnik/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
21 / 25

DL Chase Young

Elise Amendola/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
22 / 25

DL Chase Young

Alex Brandon/The Associated Press
DL Chase Young
23 / 25

DL Chase Young

Daniel Kucin Jr./The Associated Press
DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young
24 / 25

DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
25 / 25

DL Chase Young

Nick Wass/The Associated Press
