Morning Report: Meet the 49ers New Team Captains

Sep 07, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 7th.

New and Notable

Kittle, Warner and Four More Selected as 2023 Team Captains

The countdown to the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup is on, and in preparation for the season opener, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team's season-long captains on Wednesday. All six of the 49ers captains were selected by their teammates and have displayed veteran-like leadership abilities during their time with the organization.

3 Updates from Shanahan: Captains, Injury Progress & Scouting the Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers opened up their week of practice with some positive news. The team's lengthy list of injured players appear to be on the mend and captains were announced ahead of Sunday's season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in the Top Five Heading into Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers have been positioned as a top five team throughout the entirety of the offseason, and the team remains in that elite group headed into Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. The last set of NFL power rankings was released prior to the start of most clubs' preseason slate, and a lot has happened since the start of August.

Off the Field: 49ers Players Celebrate Back to School with the 49ers Foundation 📚

The entire San Francisco 49ers roster kicked off the 2023 season supporting Bay Area youth with the 49ers Foundation.

Players, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and 49ers ownership, executives and legends celebrated the sixth-annual "Kickoff­: Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on Monday, August 28th.

Happy Birthday to Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles!

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles celebrates his birthday on September 4.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles IAmYou360
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Curtis Robinson, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Curtis Robinson, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

