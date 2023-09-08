Morning Report: Looking Ahead to #SFvsPIT

Good Morning Faithful,
Kittle, Warner and Four More Selected as 2023 Team Captains
The countdown to the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup is on, and in preparation for the season opener, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team's season-long captains on Wednesday. All six of the 49ers captains were selected by their teammates and have displayed veteran-like leadership abilities during their time with the organization.
Visit Like a Pro: Javon Hargrave's Perfect Itinerary for Pittsburgh
Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave's itinerary for the best day in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Although originally from Salisbury, North Carolina, Hargrave spent eight years in Pennsylvania. He was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 and spent the first years of his NFL career dressed in black and yellow. In Pittsburgh, Hargrave recorded his first-career sack, touchdown and playoff win.
Empowering Excellence: How the 49ers Strive for Success On and Off the Field
On any given gameday, fans and TV cameras focus intently on the sidelines, watching for coaches to orchestrate plays and game strategies. However, amid the national attention is a group of sports business professionals who work diligently behind the scenes, ensuring that players' success extends far beyond the gridiron.
Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 1)
The 2023 season is here! The San Francisco 49ers will begin the year on the road in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. The Week 1 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 10 at Acrisure Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
3 Updates from Shanahan: Captains, Injury Progress & Scouting the Steelers
The San Francisco 49ers opened up their week of practice with some positive news. The team's lengthy list of injured players appear to be on the mend and captains were announced ahead of Sunday's season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.
