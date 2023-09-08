Powered By

Morning Report: Looking Ahead to #SFvsPIT

Sep 08, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 8th.

New and Notable

Kittle, Warner and Four More Selected as 2023 Team Captains

The countdown to the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup is on, and in preparation for the season opener, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team's season-long captains on Wednesday. All six of the 49ers captains were selected by their teammates and have displayed veteran-like leadership abilities during their time with the organization.

Visit Like a Pro: Javon Hargrave's Perfect Itinerary for Pittsburgh

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave﻿'s itinerary for the best day in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Although originally from Salisbury, North Carolina, Hargrave spent eight years in Pennsylvania. He was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 and spent the first years of his NFL career dressed in black and yellow. In Pittsburgh, Hargrave recorded his first-career sack, touchdown and playoff win.

Empowering Excellence: How the 49ers Strive for Success On and Off the Field

On any given gameday, fans and TV cameras focus intently on the sidelines, watching for coaches to orchestrate plays and game strategies. However, amid the national attention is a group of sports business professionals who work diligently behind the scenes, ensuring that players' success extends far beyond the gridiron.

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 1)

The 2023 season is here! The San Francisco 49ers will begin the year on the road in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. The Week 1 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 10 at Acrisure Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

3 Updates from Shanahan: Captains, Injury Progress & Scouting the Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers opened up their week of practice with some positive news. The team's lengthy list of injured players appear to be on the mend and captains were announced ahead of Sunday's season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Press Pass

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Prepare for Week 1 Against Pittsburgh

View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Offense
1 / 30

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
2 / 30

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner
3 / 30

TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Linebackers
5 / 30

49ers Linebackers

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
6 / 30

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
7 / 30

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Qwuantrezz Knight
8 / 30

DB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
9 / 30

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 30

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 30

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 30

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
13 / 30

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
14 / 30

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 30

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., OL Leroy Watson IV
16 / 30

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., OL Leroy Watson IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
20 / 30

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
21 / 30

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
22 / 30

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 30

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
24 / 30

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
25 / 30

CB Tre Swilling

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
26 / 30

QB Brandon Allen

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
27 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
28 / 30

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Linebackers
29 / 30

49ers Linebackers

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
30 / 30

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
