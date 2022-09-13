Powered By

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates Elijah Mitchell

Sep 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 13th.

Mitchell Headed to IR; Shanahan 'Not Sure' of Week 2 Kittle Return and More

The San Francisco 49ers are back in The Bay after opening up the 2022 NFL regular season on the road versus the Chicago Bears. In a hard-fought battle in the elements, the team came up short, falling 19-10 at Soldier Field. The 49ers will look to regroup before welcoming in their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, to Levi's® Stadium this weekend for the home opener.

One of the adjustments head coach Kyle Shanahan will be tasked with involves a change in available personnel at the running back position. Second-year player Elijah Mitchell exited Sunday's contest early after suffering a knee injury in the first half. On Monday, the head coach shared more information on the severity of the injury.

49ers Announce Seven Social Justice Grant Recipients

The San Francisco 49ers are welcoming two new nonprofits to its existing cohort of organizations receiving social justice grants, totaling approximately $500,000 this year in support of their work creating measurable societal change in the Bay Area. RYSE, Inc. and Urban Ed Academy were selected out of a pool of grant applicants along with the five returning organizations: Californians for Safety and Justice, Dream.Org, Operation HOPE, San Jose African American Community Service Agency, and Student Program for Academic & Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT).

