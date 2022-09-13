Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates Elijah Mitchell

New and Notable

Mitchell Headed to IR; Shanahan 'Not Sure' of Week 2 Kittle Return and More

The San Francisco 49ers are back in The Bay after opening up the 2022 NFL regular season on the road versus the Chicago Bears. In a hard-fought battle in the elements, the team came up short, falling 19-10 at Soldier Field. The 49ers will look to regroup before welcoming in their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, to Levi's® Stadium this weekend for the home opener.