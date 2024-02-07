Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Recaps His NFL Journey 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 7th.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Reflects on Second Super Bowl as a Head Coach and NFL Journey
As San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan prepares to coach in a third Super Bowl, his second as a head coach, he's had the opportunity to reflect on a lifetime filled with football because of his father, three-time Super Bowl coach Mike Shanahan. Shanahan's father won back-to-back titles as head coach with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII and was an offensive coordinator for the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX.
Keeping Up with the 49ers: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas
Welcome, 49ers Faithful! As the excitement builds towards the grand stage of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, this daily blog is dedicated to keeping you in the loop with all things San Francisco 49ers.
"Keeping Up with the 49ers" will bring you the latest team moves, practice reports, injury updates and insights from player and coach interviews. You can also join the conversation, share your Las Vegas experience and get questions answered by using #DoItForTheBay on X/Twitter. Each day I'll be pulling in questions directly from the Faithful to answer - and there may even be some mystery guests along the way 🤫
📽 What to Watch
