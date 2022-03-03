Morning Report: John Lynch Shares Updates on Bosa, Samuel, Garoppolo

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 3.
New and Notable
'No Absolutes,' But Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa Are Top Priorities for SF
The 49ers have two key contributors who are due for well-deserved extensions this offseason: Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa. The first- and second-round selections by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft are coming off of notable Pro Bowl campaigns last season which is likely to play a large role in their offseason deals.
Samuel re-defined the prototypical receiver, establishing himself as a 'wide back' – a hybrid receiver slash running back. Doing so, he recorded 1,404 receiving yards and six touchdowns to add to 365 yards rushing and eight more scores on the ground while earning his first-career All-Pro recognition.
49ers Provide An Update on Jimmy Garoppolo's Surgery and Future
It's no secret that the 49ers are looking for a trade partner for their veteran quarterback, but a recent report is assumed to have muddied Jimmy Garoppolo's trade value. Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the quarterback is set to undergo a procedure on his injured shoulder, which will likely keep him off the field for 16 weeks – well into the offseason program.
Garoppolo initially suffered a torn ligament in his right throwing thumb in the first half of the Week 16 loss against the Tennessee Titans, an injury that heavily marred the quarterback throughout the rest of the regular and postseason. During the team's Wild Card Round win against the Dallas Cowboys, in an attempt to avoid landing on his thumb, the quarterback fell onto his shoulder, which nagged him throughout the remainder of the postseason.
Draft Analyst Suggests Trey Lance Would Have Been 1st Overall Pick in 2022
In the lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft, analysts have made note that this year's quarterback class isn't as attention-garnering as what the league experienced in 2021. But hey, we're still two months away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and between Pro Days and the scouting combine, players have the opportunity to raise their draft stock and draw interest from quarterback-needy teams.
As for the San Francisco 49ers, the team believes it has found its quarterback of the future after offering up three first-round picks and some additional draft capital to ultimately select Trey Lance.
Lance was regarded as an extremely raw talent with just 318 pass attempts under his belt as a one-year starter at North Dakota State.