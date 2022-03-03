Morning Report: John Lynch Shares Updates on Bosa, Samuel, Garoppolo

49ers Provide An Update on Jimmy Garoppolo's Surgery and Future

It's no secret that the 49ers are looking for a trade partner for their veteran quarterback, but a recent report is assumed to have muddied Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s trade value. Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the quarterback is set to undergo a procedure on his injured shoulder, which will likely keep him off the field for 16 weeks – well into the offseason program.