Morning Report: John Lynch Shares Updates from the Combine 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 28th.
New and Notable
Front Office Promotions, Aiyuk Insight; 4 Takeaways From John Lynch
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII appearance made for a quick turnaround to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. Two weeks after the conclusion of the 49ers 2023 season, San Francisco's braintrust is in Indianapolis to evaluate college football's top prospects and learn more about the next generation of players set to enter the league. For the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers will have a first round draft pick, No. 31 overall, and are slated to have 11 total selections after compensatory allotments were made for four players leaving during free agency last season.
Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂
Five years ago at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw found himself in an amusingly mistaken situation, convinced that the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
After posting a 33'' vertical jump, a 9'9'' broad jump, 24 reps on the bench press and a total combine score of 54, the future 49ers starter wasn't pleased with the reaction he received from head coach Kyle Shanahan.
5 Things to Know: 49ers California License Plate
What are 49ers CA Specialty License Plates?
The California San Francisco 49ers specialty license plate is a license plate that when you order one with the Department of Motor Vehicles, a portion of your yearly registration fees are donated to the associated charity or cause. This plate is soon to be available for 49ers Faithful to have on their autos, commercial vehicles, trailers and motorcycles with your help.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
View headshots of current 49ers players at the NFL Scouting Combine throughout the years.