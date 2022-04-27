Powered By

Morning Report: John Lynch Reviews 49ers Offseason Moves

Apr 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 27.

New and Notable

5 Takeaways from John Lynch at the Pre-Draft Press Conference

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch met with the media on Monday at Levi's® Stadium for his pre-draft press conference. In a nearly 30 minute sit-down, Lynch previewed San Francisco's strategy for the 2022 NFL Draft and gave insight into the team's offseason moves so far, including player updates, free agency goals and OTA attendance.

Here are five things we learned from Lynch's session with the media:

  1. Previewing the 2022 NFL Draft
  2. Noteworthy Player Updates
  3. State of the Offensive Line
  4. Meeting Offseason Goals
  5. OTA Attendance

Read More >>>

Los 49ers le Dan la Bienvenida a Jesús Zárate Como el Insider del Equipo

Estimada afición de los San Francisco 49ers,

Su amigo, Jesús Zárate, se complace en informarles que además de narrar los juegos en español de los 49ers, ahora también seré su nuevo 49ers insider para el contenido en español del equipo. Me siento muy feliz de poder trabajar en más contenido de los 49ers para el deleite de todos ustedes. Estoy muy agradecido con la gran organización de los San Francisco 49ers por esta nueva oportunidad y también con todos ustedes, los Faithful, por todo su apoyo.

Desde que comencé a ser parte de las transmisiones en español de los 49ers en el 2012, primero como comentarista y después como narrador desde el 2014, he disfrutado mucho cada momento porque trabajar con los 49ers ha sido una tremenda alegría y un sueño hecho realidad. Ahora también como insider del equipo buscó que ustedes disfruten de más contenido en español de sus 49ers. Mi objetivo es proporcionarles contenido en español de gran calidad y producido siempre con mucho cariño y profesionalismo para todos ustedes Faithful.

Lee Mas >>>

Fans React to 49ers New Uniform Reveal

The San Francisco 49ers threads will be updated for the 2022 season with historic symbolism taking center stage.

Following years of fan requests to bring back design elements from the famous 1980s and 90s uniforms, the 49ers will don the iconic Saloon font word mark on standard home and away jerseys, helmets and branding moving forward. The 2022 49ers jersey will also feature a third stripe on the sleeves – reminiscent of the team's dynasty days.

"The jerseys are dope," Warner said. "I like the extra stripe on the shoulder and more of that old-school look on the front ... We'll be looking good."

The jerseys and other merchandise with the 49ers Saloon wordmark are now available at the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa at Levi's® Stadium and shop49ers.com.

Here's what the Faithful had to say about the team's new look >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Pay Homage to the Past with 2022 Jersey Unveiling

Check out the 49ers updated home and away uniforms featuring the fan-favorite Saloon wordmark and 3-stripe sleeves.

