Morning Report: John Lynch Praises Contributions of Young Players

Mar 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 6th.

New and Notable

Young 49ers Players Who've Made Their Breakthrough Year

Despite the league's stigma of a sophomore slump, many young players came to play in the 2022 season and made a name for themselves on the San Francisco 49ers roster.

NFC West Roundup: Cardinals Offseason Hires, QB Injury Updates and Draft Strategy

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players, alumni and NFL media to talk all things San Francisco 49ers and answer fan-submitted questions. Arizona Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to discuss offseason moves, 2023 NFL Scouting Combine news and NFC West updates.

