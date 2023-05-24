Morning Report: Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 24th.
New and Notable
QB Brock Purdy Expected to Start Throwing Program Next Week
Phase 3 of the San Francisco 49ers offseason programming brought with it some good news on the injury front for second-year quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers signal caller was not on the field for the team's first open OTA workout, but per head coach Kyle Shanahan, he is expected to take the next step in the recovery process very soon.
"I think he's allowed to throw some time next week," Shanahan said.
Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝
Although it is the offseason, players of the San Francisco 49ers have been working hard in their training in order to get ready for the 2023 season. On Sunday, players had the opportunity to let loose and have some fun at the ballpark.
The 49ers player engagement group partnered with Shoe Palace to host a unifying event in which players could interact with officers of the San Jose Police Department in a friendly game of kickball to enhance police-community relations and continue to raise awareness around social justice.
NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine
The NFL, together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), today announced the league-wide expansion of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, providing medical students with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staff. Now in its second year, the initiative aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine to help make a positive impact in the medical field and, over time, help to diversify NFL club medical staff.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
The 49ers AAPI Professional Exchange invited staff to enjoy boba drinks from Kiss My Boba, a Tongan/Polynesian, family-owned boba shop from San Bruno.
Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Foundation's Golden Getaway Weekend with linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.