Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy

May 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 24th.

New and Notable

QB Brock Purdy Expected to Start Throwing Program Next Week

Phase 3 of the San Francisco 49ers offseason programming brought with it some good news on the injury front for second-year quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers signal caller was not on the field for the team's first open OTA workout, but per head coach Kyle Shanahan, he is expected to take the next step in the recovery process very soon.

"I think he's allowed to throw some time next week," Shanahan said.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝

Although it is the offseason, players of the San Francisco 49ers have been working hard in their training in order to get ready for the 2023 season. On Sunday, players had the opportunity to let loose and have some fun at the ballpark.

The 49ers player engagement group partnered with Shoe Palace to host a unifying event in which players could interact with officers of the San Jose Police Department in a friendly game of kickball to enhance police-community relations and continue to raise awareness around social justice.

Learn More >>>

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

The NFL, together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), today announced the league-wide expansion of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, providing medical students with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staff. Now in its second year, the initiative aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine to help make a positive impact in the medical field and, over time, help to diversify NFL club medical staff.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

The 49ers AAPI Professional Exchange invited staff to enjoy boba drinks from Kiss My Boba, a Tongan/Polynesian, family-owned boba shop from San Bruno.

S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 25

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
2 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
3 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
4 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 25

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
6 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
7 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
8 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
9 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 25

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
11 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
12 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
13 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
14 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
15 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
16 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
17 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
18 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
19 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
20 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
21 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
22 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
23 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
24 / 25

49ers APEX Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 25

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We Gave Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles a Disposable Camera... Here’s What Happened 👀

Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Foundation's Golden Getaway Weekend with linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Bryant Young
1 / 12

Bryant Young

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
2 / 12

OL Spencer Burford

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 12

LB Fred Warner

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Mase, OL Spencer Burford, LB Oren Burks
4 / 12

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Mase, OL Spencer Burford, LB Oren Burks

49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner, OL Spencer Burford, LB Oren Burks
5 / 12

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner, OL Spencer Burford, LB Oren Burks

49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 12

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
OL Jason Poe
7 / 12

OL Jason Poe

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 12

LB Fred Warner

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
Mase, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks
9 / 12

Mase, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks

49ers
OL Jason Poe
10 / 12

OL Jason Poe

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, LB Oren Burks
11 / 12

RB Jordan Mason, LB Oren Burks

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
12 / 12

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Breaking Down the 49ers Biggest Strengths in 2023

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Tight End Brayden Willis

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Linebacker Dee Winters

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Updated Power Rankings Following Draft and Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Defensive Lineman Robert Beal Jr.

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Steve Wilks Previews 49ers Defense in 2023

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Details for Eagles, Cowboys 2023 Matchups

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Bleacher Report Puts 49ers Defense No. 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Three Players to One-Year Deals

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising