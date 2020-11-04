Morning Report: How to Watch #GBvsSF, Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo's Ankle Injury

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 4.
New and Notable
Ways to Watch
The 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium to host the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" at 5:20 pm PT on November 5.
For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.
49ers Still Weighing Options on Jimmy Garoppolo's Ankle
After undergoing additional testing on Monday, it was determined that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a completely new, and worse sprain than the initial injury suffered earlier in the season.
"He essentially had a whole new one, just on the same foot," Kyle Shanahan revealed on Tuesday. "When you have those high ankle sprains, you re-injure them a lot. But it was a different way that he did it, so it's basically doing it all over again in a different way. It's usually four to six weeks with those high ankle sprains, it is worse than the last one."
Given the severity of Garoppolo's injury, the 49ers have not ruled out the option of corrective surgery. The team is currently consulting various opinions for the best option for the quarterback going forward. If a procedure is required, Garoppolo is likely to miss the remainder of the 49ers 2020 campaign. Read More >>>
49ers Taking 'Unprecedented' String of Injuries as a Challenge in Week 9
The 49ers are grateful for their short turnaround following Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks to quickly realign their focus onto the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football." However, this 49ers team will look drastically different from their two contests against Green Bay during the 2019 season with the absence of more than 10 starters due to injury. Following the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and George Kittle (foot fracture), the 49ers are taking the upcoming matchup as a challenge as the team will be relying on a number of backups on Thursday. Read More >>>
Quick Hits
The 49ers announced yesterday that they have waived wide receiver Dante Pettis and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brandon Aiyuk is the second-highest graded rookie wide receiver through the first eight weeks of the 2020 NFL season.