Morning Report: How to Vote for Trey Lance for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 5.
New and Notable
Trey Lance Earns League-Wide Recognition Following Week 17 Win Over Texans
Following his first victory as a starter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has earned his first-career nomination for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honors.
Lance finished his second-career start completing 16-of-23 passes (69.6 percent) for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 116.0 quarterback rating in the 49ers 23-7 rout over the Houston Texans. He also rushed eight times for 31 yards and had a near-rushing touchdown that was called back due to penalty.
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure
The first two episodes of NFL Films' six-part Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will hit Peacock on Thursday, January 6. New ones will bow weekly after that. Watch the first trailer above.
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure features stories that many people don't know: the doubt from his coaches, the controversies with teammates and the insecurities from within that drove one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport. The series also features exclusive footage as well as interviews of many NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, former 49ers owner Ed DeBartolo Jr., Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr.
2021 Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers Land Heading into Season Finale?
The San Francisco 49ers are in control of their own destiny following their Week 17 victory over the Houston Texans heading into the regular season finale. Sitting at 9-7, the 49ers will close out the year in a must-win matchup against a dominant Los Angeles Rams team who is fighting for control of the NFC West division and a home playoff game the ensuing week.
Fans got to see an improved Trey Lance on Sunday, who made his first home start in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, and showed that he is capable of making big time plays in the victory. Meanwhile, the 49ers defense continued its streak of stifling opposing offenses and getting in on the turnover battle.
In advance of Sunday's Week 18 closure, national pundits provided their final power rankings of the regular season. Here's a look at where the 49ers stand heading into the week.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 22, 1957
Kezar Stadium hosted its first NFL playoff game after the 49ers and Detroit Lions ended the 1957 regular season tied for the Western Conference championship at 8-4. The winner would meet the mighty Cleveland Browns for the league title.
The 49ers dominated the opening 30 minutes. Y.A. Tittle connected on touchdown passes to R.C. Owens, Hugh McElhenny and Billy Wilson as the 49ers jumped out to a 24-7 lead.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.