Morning Report: How to Vote for Trey Lance for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

2021 Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers Land Heading into Season Finale?

The San Francisco 49ers are in control of their own destiny following their Week 17 victory over the Houston Texans heading into the regular season finale. Sitting at 9-7, the 49ers will close out the year in a must-win matchup against a dominant Los Angeles Rams team who is fighting for control of the NFC West division and a home playoff game the ensuing week.

Fans got to see an improved Trey Lance on Sunday, who made his first home start in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, and showed that he is capable of making big time plays in the victory. Meanwhile, the 49ers defense continued its streak of stifling opposing offenses and getting in on the turnover battle.