Trey Lance Earns League-Wide Recognition Following Week 17 Win Over Texans

Following his first victory as a starter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ has earned his first-career nomination for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honors.

Lance finished his second-career start completing 16-of-23 passes (69.6 percent) for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 116.0 quarterback rating in the 49ers 23-7 rout over the Houston Texans. He also rushed eight times for 31 yards and had a near-rushing touchdown that was called back due to penalty.

Per Next Gen Stats, Lance averaged the most air yards per attempt (11.5) and threw for the most yards on 10-plus air yard passes (205) of any 49ers quarterback in a game over the last three seasons.