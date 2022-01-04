Trey Lance Earns League-Wide Recognition Following Week 17 Win Over Texans

Jan 04, 2022 at 01:29 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Following his first victory as a starter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ has earned his first-career nomination for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honors.

Lance finished his second-career start completing 16-of-23 passes (69.6 percent) for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 116.0 quarterback rating in the 49ers 23-7 rout over the Houston Texans. He also rushed eight times for 31 yards and had a near-rushing touchdown that was called back due to penalty.

Per Next Gen Stats, Lance averaged the most air yards per attempt (11.5) and threw for the most yards on 10-plus air yard passes (205) of any 49ers quarterback in a game over the last three seasons.

"I think he did some real good things," head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "Besides the bad interception, I thought he protected the ball real well. That was a big thing going into this game and he did a good job on all those except for one play. I think he was very efficient just looking at his numbers and things like that. That big play at the end was huge and for the most part he made some pretty good decisions throwing the ball."

Lance is up against quarterback Mac Jones (New England Patriots), receivers Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) and Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of Week 17.

Fans can vote for Lance through Friday at 12 PM PT to determine the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week. To cast your vote for the quarterback, click here.

