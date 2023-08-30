Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 30th.
Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster
The San Francisco 49ers have made their moves to arrive at their initial 53-man roster by the NFL's August 29, 1:00 p.m. PT deadline. Unlike in years past, clubs did not go through a series of league-mandated roster reductions over the course of training camp and the preseason due to a resolution passed in March at the Annual League Meeting. Instead, teams only had to meet one cutdown date.
Conley, Flanningan-Fowles and Moore Put Together Top PFF Performances in #LACvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their trio of exhibition games on Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team fell short in its preseason finale, however, the final outcome was overshadowed by injuries to several position groups that materialized over the course of the week and through the game's final whistle.
Off the Field: Travis Kelce Joins George Kittle's Hidden Pearls Podcast 🎙
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his family host a digital show named the "Hidden Pearls Podcast." The Kittle family, including the tight end's father, Bruce, and his sister, Emma, aim to "unite the world through storytelling and human connection." The podcast topics range from football to philanthropy but at the core of every episode is the subject of mindfulness.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Get to know the 53 members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 29, 2023.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: