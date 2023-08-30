Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers have made their moves to arrive at their initial 53-man roster by the NFL's August 29, 1:00 p.m. PT deadline. Unlike in years past, clubs did not go through a series of league-mandated roster reductions over the course of training camp and the preseason due to a resolution passed in March at the Annual League Meeting. Instead, teams only had to meet one cutdown date.