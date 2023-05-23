Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Enter Final Phase of OTAs and Practice Preview | 1st & 10
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:00 - Describing where the 49ers are at in their offseason workout program
- 1:15 - What happens during OTAs and what should fans expect?
- 2:45 - What are the differences between Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the offseason program?
- 3:42 - What to look out for during Phase 3 of the 49ers OTAs
- 6:22 - Highlighting some of the best moments from the 49ers charity home run derby and kickball event
5 Things to Know: Ronnie Bell
With San Francisco's eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Ronnie Bell from the University of Michigan 253rd overall.
Bell grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and attended Park Hill High School where he was most known for his skills on the basketball court.
NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine
The NFL, together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), today announced the league-wide expansion of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, providing medical students with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staff. Now in its second year, the initiative aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine to help make a positive impact in the medical field and, over time, help to diversify NFL club, medical staff.
Bobb McKittrick Receives PFWA Lifetime Achievement Award
The Pro Football Writers of America announced former San Francisco 49ers offensive line coach Bobb McKittrick as one of the three recipients of the 2023 Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award on Monday morning. The honor is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL and is awarded to McKittrick posthumously.
