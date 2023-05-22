With San Francisco's eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Ronnie Bell from the University of Michigan 253rd overall.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest wide receiver.
Bell grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and attended Park Hill High School where he was most known for his skills on the basketball court.
Before the wide receiver earned any offers to play college football, Bell originally committed to playing basketball at Missouri State University. When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got ahold of Bell's high school football film, the University of Michigan became the only football program to send him an offer.
"I didn't necessarily choose (Michigan)," Bell said on the 'Prepare To Be Amaized' podcast. "I had one offer to play football, so it was more so me choosing football than it was choosing Michigan. But I'm definitely grateful and blessed... The story he (Harbaugh) told me was that his brother-in-law coached basketball at Blue Springs South, which is a school in the same conference as me back home. He talked highly of me because my senior year I went crazy. The year before I jumped over a kid from Blue Springs South and dunked over him."
Bell's football stats earned him a spot among Missouri state record-holders.
The wide receiver ranks in the top three in reception yards and touchdowns in Missouri state history, trailing only former NFL wide receivers Dorial Green-Beckham and Jeremy Maclin.
Bell appeared in 47 games over his collegiate career, totaling 145 receptions for 2,269 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022, the wide receiver started all 14 games and led the team with 62 receptions for 889 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded 27 rushing yards and one score on the ground.
Following the 2022 season, the wide receiver earned an All-Big Ten third-team selection and was named Michigan's Offensive Skill Player of the Year.
At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Bell ran a 4.54 second 40-yard dash, 1.52-second 10-yard split, 6.98-second 3-cone drill and recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Bell as a "true Michigan man, displaying the competitive spirit and work ethic expected inside the program... The tape shows some incredible near-catches at challenging angles. So, his ball skills are a strength."
At Michigan, Bell also showed his skills as a return specialist. He returned 13 punts for 150 yards and two kicks for 53 yards throughout his college career. With the 49ers, he could provide depth in the return game behind Ray-Ray McCloud III.
"Versatility is one thing for sure that I've always taken a lot of pride in," Bell said. "The energy that I play with, the savviness that I play with is what always separated me. Those characteristics I hope will continue to shine through as I move on to the next level."
