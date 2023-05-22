Before the wide receiver earned any offers to play college football, Bell originally committed to playing basketball at Missouri State University. When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got ahold of Bell's high school football film, the University of Michigan became the only football program to send him an offer.

"I didn't necessarily choose (Michigan)," Bell said on the 'Prepare To Be Amaized' podcast. "I had one offer to play football, so it was more so me choosing football than it was choosing Michigan. But I'm definitely grateful and blessed... The story he (Harbaugh) told me was that his brother-in-law coached basketball at Blue Springs South, which is a school in the same conference as me back home. He talked highly of me because my senior year I went crazy. The year before I jumped over a kid from Blue Springs South and dunked over him."