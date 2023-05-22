49ers Enter Final Phase of OTAs and Practice Preview | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or where ever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:00 - Describing where the 49ers are at in their offseason workout program
- 1:15 - What happens during OTAs and what should fans expect?
- 2:45 - What are the differences between Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the offseason program?
- 3:42 - What to look out for during Phase 3 of the 49ers OTAs
- 6:22 - Highlighting some of the best moments from the 49ers charity home run derby and kickball event
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.