Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Tight End Brayden Willis

New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Brayden Willis
With San Francisco's seventh pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Brayden Willis from the University of Oklahoma 247th overall.
Willis attended James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, where he was ranked the 19th tight end in the nation by ESPN.
He finished his high school career with 56 receptions for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns. The tight end was named Texas District 4-6A's Most Valuable Player his senior year.
5 Things to Know: Dee Winters
With San Francisco's sixth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Dee Winters from Texas Christian University 216th overall.
Winters grew up in the small town of Burton, Texas, which has a population of 283.
He attended Burton High School and played football was a wide receiver, running back, quarterback, linebacker, cornerback, safety and punter. Winters was a star two-way player and became a two-time district MVP, recording over 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns during his high school career.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in Top Five Post-Draft and Free Agency Moves
The most notable NFL offseason events are now behind us, and teams across the league have taken every opportunity during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, 2023 NFL Draft and the post-draft signing frenzy to stack their rosters for training camp and beyond.
