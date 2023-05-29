Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Linebacker Jalen Graham

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 29th.
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Jalen Graham
With San Francisco's ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Jalen Graham from Purdue University 255th overall.
Graham grew up in Detroit, Michigan and attended Cass Tech High School where he was rated as a three-star quarterback prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
In his senior year, Graham went viral after completing a game-winning hail mary on 4th-and-27.
Trent Williams Named PFF's Top Offensive Tackle Heading into 2023 Season
The San Francisco 49ers were fortunate enough to enter the offseason without any gaping holes in the roster and only further fortified the team via free agency and the draft. Notable free agent additions came largely on the defensive side of the ball with the signings of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, cornerback Isaiah Oliver and defensive edge Clelin Ferrell. In the 2023 NFL Draft, five of the 49ers nine selections were allocated to defensive picks, and the team traded up to lock down consensus prospect safety Ji'Ayir Brown out of Penn State.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
The 49ers AAPI Professional Exchange invited staff to enjoy boba drinks from Kiss My Boba, a Tongan/Polynesian, family-owned boba shop from San Bruno.
Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Gold Rush auditions