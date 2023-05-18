Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Linebacker Dee Winters

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Dee Winters
With San Francisco's sixth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Dee Winters from Texas Christian University 216th overall.
Winters grew up in the small town of Burton, Texas, which has a population of 283.
He attended Burton High School and played football was a wide receiver, running back, quarterback, linebacker, cornerback, safety and punter. Winters was a star two-way player and became a two-time district MVP, recording over 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns during his high school career.
49ers to Be Represented by Anthony Lynn at NFL Coach Accelerator Program
In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis. The Spring Accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator and the Front Office Accelerator hosted at previous league meetings in 2022.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in Top Five Post-Draft and Free Agency Moves
The most notable NFL offseason events are now behind us, and teams across the league have taken every opportunity during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, 2023 NFL Draft and the post-draft signing frenzy to stack their rosters for training camp and beyond.
What to Watch
