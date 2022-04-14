Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers WR Marcus Johnson

49ers and Socios.com Announce Multi-Platform Partnership

The San Francisco 49ers and Socios.com , the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, and the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership. This partnership extends the 49ers commitment to innovating the fan experience and maintaining a connected relationship with 49ers fans across the globe.

To kickoff the partnership, the first-ever Socios.com reward for a member of the Faithful was revealed, including a meet-and-greet with 49ers legend and NBC Sports Bay Area Analyst Joe Staley, who surprised the fan while on a tour of the NBC Sports Bay Area studio in San Francisco. Furthermore, Staley gifted the chosen fan tickets to a 2022 49ers home game at Levi's® Stadium, 49ers merchandise and the opportunity to participate in a gameday television segment alongside him and the rest of the NBC Sports Bay Area crew.