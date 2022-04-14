Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers WR Marcus Johnson

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 14.
New and Notable
Free Agent Facts: WR Marcus Johnson
As a dynamic wide receiver, Marcus Johnson has averaged an astounding 16.5 yards per catch for his entire career.
"He's got speed," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "But the other thing with Marcus, as far as the ability to catch a ball, there's a specific trait — a tracking trait — where you're tracking the deep ball, and Marcus is particularly skilled at that. He tracks the deep ball very well."
49ers and Socios.com Announce Multi-Platform Partnership
The San Francisco 49ers and Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, and the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership. This partnership extends the 49ers commitment to innovating the fan experience and maintaining a connected relationship with 49ers fans across the globe.
To kickoff the partnership, the first-ever Socios.com reward for a member of the Faithful was revealed, including a meet-and-greet with 49ers legend and NBC Sports Bay Area Analyst Joe Staley, who surprised the fan while on a tour of the NBC Sports Bay Area studio in San Francisco. Furthermore, Staley gifted the chosen fan tickets to a 2022 49ers home game at Levi's® Stadium, 49ers merchandise and the opportunity to participate in a gameday television segment alongside him and the rest of the NBC Sports Bay Area crew.
In the Community
The 49ers and Sourdough Sam honored Westmoor High School senior Nicole Tsang as the 2022 Bay Area All-Star Scholarship team recipient.