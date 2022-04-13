The 49ers announced on Monday, April 11 that they have signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest wideout.
As a Texas Longhorn, Johnson played in 42 career games with 18 starts, notching 61 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns on offense in addition to 17 kickoff returns for 335 yards on special teams. Johnson also excelled in the classroom, becoming a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll in his third year.
Johnson put up impressive numbers at his Pro Day in 2016, earning the fastest 40-yard dash time of any Longhorn on the day and reportedly ended his session with a one-handed reception.
Vertical Jump: 37 inch
40-yard Dash: 4.39 seconds
Bench Press: 22 reps
Three-cone Drill: 7.26 seconds
"The pro day was one step in the process," Johnson said. "But it's not over by any means. Wherever I may land, I have a lot to prove and I have a lot to show these teams."
As an undrafted free agent, Johnson originally entered the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles where the receiver played alongside now-49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld.
Throughout his five-year career with the Eagles (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021), he has appeared in 41 games (12 starts) and registered 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Last season with the Titans, Johnson appeared in seven games (three starts) and finished with nine receptions for 160 yards.
As a dynamic wide receiver, Johnson has averaged an astounding 16.5 yards per catch for his entire career.
"He's got speed," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "But the other thing with Marcus, as far as the ability to catch a ball, there's a specific trait — a tracking trait — where you're tracking the deep ball, and Marcus is particularly skilled at that. He tracks the deep ball very well."
During his time in Indianapolis, Johnson became a leader for Young Life, a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school and college students throughout the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world.
"It allowed me to grow in my faith," Johnson said. "When you talk about faith and talk about Christ, you're a servant and that's what we're meant to do. That's the greatest honor that you could have as a human being and it's been a blessing to be able to be with those kids and to give back."
