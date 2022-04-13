During his time in Indianapolis, Johnson became a leader for Young Life, a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school and college students throughout the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world.

"It allowed me to grow in my faith," Johnson said. "When you talk about faith and talk about Christ, you're a servant and that's what we're meant to do. That's the greatest honor that you could have as a human being and it's been a blessing to be able to be with those kids and to give back."