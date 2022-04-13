49ers and Socios.com Announce Multi-Platform Partnership

The San Francisco 49ers and Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, and the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership. This partnership extends the 49ers commitment to innovating the fan experience and maintaining a connected relationship with 49ers fans across the globe.

To kickoff the partnership, the first-ever Socios.com reward for a member of the Faithful was revealed, including a meet-and-greet with 49ers legend and NBC Sports Bay Area Analyst Joe Staley, who surprised the fan while on a tour of the NBC Sports Bay Area studio in San Francisco. Furthermore, Staley gifted the chosen fan tickets to a 2022 49ers home game at Levi's® Stadium, 49ers merchandise and the opportunity to participate in a gameday television segment alongside him and the rest of the NBC Sports Bay Area crew. Click here to watch the surprise.

"One of our biggest questions when evaluating a potential partnership is, 'will this brand help us provide new experiences for the Faithful?' Socios.com will undoubtedly do so," said 49ers VP of Corporate Partnerships Kevin Hilton. "Socios.com brings a new and exciting feel to what it means to be a 49ers fan. We can't wait to get started on creating rewards and building a relationship with the Socios team."

Through the agreement, Socios.com will receive in-stadium signage and a video board feature at Levi's Stadium during home games, digital engagement with 49ers fans through interactive polls and social content series and a full-page ad in a gameday program. Additional branded opportunities for Socios.com include a once-in-a-lifetime grand prize sweepstakes and a presenting partnership to a preseason home game.

Socios.com will also become the first-ever presenting sponsor of the global 49ers Supporters Club, a subscription-based 49ers fan community introduced in 2021 with a goal of providing exclusive experiences for Faithful across the world. Socios.com branding will be included on 49ers Supporters Club merchandise.

"The San Francisco 49ers bring a generational fanbase, a tradition of winning and the world's leading location for technology and innovation into the Socios.com family," said Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. "Through our partnership with the Niners, we plan to leverage all of these elements to organically connect the organization to members of the Faithful everywhere."

Socios.com has partnered with franchises in four of the major North American professional sports leagues and will debut its mobile app specifically designed for users in the United States later this year. In advance of the U.S.-based app, Socios.com has launched social media pages dedicated to keeping American consumers updated with news and rewards opportunities: @SociosUSA on both Instagram and Twitter.