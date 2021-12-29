Powered By

Morning Report: George Kittle﻿ Talks Wrestling, Childhood Heroes with Brian Urlacher

Dec 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 28.

What Jimmy G's Injury Means for Trey Lance Going Forward

In the second quarter of Thursday's loss against the Tennessee Titans, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a thumb sprain on his throwing hand, affecting his performance in the remainder of the contest.

The injury could also affect his availability as the 49ers look to bounce back in Week 17 as they host the Houston Texans. On Monday, the team returned to the SAP Performance Facility and Garoppolo was absent from the team's first practice.

Garoppolo's absence gave third-overall pick Trey Lance first team reps during Monday's session, with the opportunity to see more playing time should the starting quarterback miss multiple practices.

﻿George Kittle﻿ and Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher sat down to watch each other's film on the football field and in the wrestling ring. Watch the full video below 👇

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

November 9, 1986

Just eight weeks after suffering a near career-ending ruptured disc, Joe Montana made a triumphant return to Candlestick Park. It created more comeback buzz than Frank Sinatra's return to Hollywood.

Read more about Montana's return to the field >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Advertising