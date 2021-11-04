Morning Report: George Kittle, Robbie Gould Return to Practice

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 4.
New and Notable
Deebo Samuel Off to Historic Start; Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Deebo Samuel is off to a historic start in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers and his efforts aren't going unnoticed. Following his Week 8 outing against the Chicago Bears, Samuel earned his first-ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed LB Tyrell Adams, LB Christian Elliss, S Will Parks and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the team's practice squad. The team also opened the practice windows for K Robbie Gould, TE George Kittle and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Additionally, the team announced that DL Charles Omenihu passed his physical.
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 28: Mohamed Sanu Sr.
San Francisco's veteran wideout highlighted Deebo Samuel's work ethic in his hot start to the season, recapped the message surrounding their Week 8 victory over the Chicago Bears and dropped some insight into how he has maintained longevity in the NFL.
Inside the Oval: Jared Muela, 49ers PREP and Fan Engagement Director
In the 22nd episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Jared Muela discussed his most memorable "other duties as assigned" tasks, how he's seen 49ers PREP grow during his tenure with the team, red flags during job interviews and more.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
November 29, 1959
Charlie Krueger earned the first game ball of his 15-year 49ers career after going toe-to-toe with future Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Lou Groza in a snowstorm at Cleveland's Municipal Stadium.
The rookie defensive tackle also got his first glimpse of Jim Brown, another future Hall of Famer, who was in the Browns backfield. For Krueger, a Texas native who played under legendary coach Bear Bryant at Texas A&M, it was an eye-opening experience.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.