Morning Report: George Kittle Lands in Top 5 of PFF's TE Rankings

Tight End Rankings

Pro Football Focus NFL analyst Ben Linsey used the analytics site's play-by-play grading along with receiving and blocking statistics to rank all 32 starting tight ends heading into the 2021 NFL season. Coming in at the second-overall spot behind Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, is 49ers star tight end George Kittle. The only thing keeping Kittle from the top spot in his rankings was the tight end's injury-limited campaign in 2020. Here's what Linsey had to say about the ranking:

"Kittle still imposed his will as both a receiver and blocker when on the field in 2020. The issue was that he was only on the field for eight games, missing significant time with a broken bone in his foot.