Morning Report: George Kittle Lands in Top 5 of PFF's TE Rankings

Tight End Rankings

Pro Football Focus NFL analyst Ben Linsey used the analytics site's play-by-play grading along with receiving and blocking statistics to rank all 32 starting tight ends heading into the 2021 NFL season. Coming in at the second-overall spot behind Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, is 49ers star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿. The only thing keeping Kittle from the top spot in his rankings was the tight end's injury-limited campaign in 2020. Here's what Linsey had to say about the ranking:

"Kittle still imposed his will as both a receiver and blocker when on the field in 2020. The issue was that he was only on the field for eight games, missing significant time with a broken bone in his foot.