Morning Report: George Kittle Named a Finalist for NFL's Salute to Service Award 🗞️

New and Notable

George Kittle Named Finalist For 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Since entering the league, Kittle has worked to honor, empower and connect with military members. Last year, the tight end finished as a finalist for the Salute to Service Award. Kittle's appreciation for the military community is rooted in family. His uncle Pat and grandfather Carl both served in the armed forces. He has continued to honor the sacrifices of service members and the efforts of military nonprofits through the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative, recognizing the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) in 2018, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) from 2019 to 2021 and Merging Vets & Players (MVP) in 2022. During the 2021 season, Kittle purchased over 150 tickets to donate to the National Guard. In 2022, he hosted service members at every 49ers home and away game. This season, Kittle has donated over $10,000 to Operation Freedom Paws, a non-profit organization that connects service dogs to veterans and individuals with disabilities, extending his displays of appreciation nationwide.