Morning Report: George Kittle Named a Finalist for NFL's Salute to Service Award 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, February 2nd.
New and Notable
George Kittle Named Finalist For 13th Annual Salute to Service Award
The NFL has announced San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle as a finalist for the annual Salute to Service Award.
Since entering the league, Kittle has worked to honor, empower and connect with military members. Last year, the tight end finished as a finalist for the Salute to Service Award. Kittle's appreciation for the military community is rooted in family. His uncle Pat and grandfather Carl both served in the armed forces. He has continued to honor the sacrifices of service members and the efforts of military nonprofits through the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative, recognizing the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) in 2018, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) from 2019 to 2021 and Merging Vets & Players (MVP) in 2022. During the 2021 season, Kittle purchased over 150 tickets to donate to the National Guard. In 2022, he hosted service members at every 49ers home and away game. This season, Kittle has donated over $10,000 to Operation Freedom Paws, a non-profit organization that connects service dogs to veterans and individuals with disabilities, extending his displays of appreciation nationwide.
Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers ❤️
The NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions brought out plenty of celebrities and star entertainers such as Nate Smith, Luis Fonsi and JOURNEY to support the red and gold at Levi's® Stadium.
Athletes from across the professional sports world also showed love to the team around the NFC title game.
Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to Super Bowl LVIII 🎊
Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history took over social media. After overcoming a 17-point deficit versus the Detroit Lions, the 49ers secured a historic NFC Championship Game victory that makes San Francisco the winningest playoff team in the NFL.
"I was just so proud of the guys," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We had to really fight for it to make that happen, but we pulled it off. Couldn't be more proud of the group."
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Get a behind-the-scenes look inside the 49ers locker room before the team's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.
View photos of the San Francisco 49ers following the team's NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions.