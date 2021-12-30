Morning Report: Fred Warner Talks Trey Lance's Development

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 30.
New and Notable
Jimmy Garoppolo 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Texans, 49ers Plan to Monitor Thumb
The San Francisco 49ers are still holding out hope that their starting quarterback will be on hand for their must-win Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans.
In the 49ers Week 16 loss against the Tennessee Titans, Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a right thumb sprain on a sack by Denico Autry in the second quarter, where the defensive end drove the quarterback into the ground on the takedown.
It was later revealed the quarterback suffered a thumb sprain, in addition to a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament – an injury that hampered his performance in the second half. Garoppolo admitted that, while playing through adrenaline, he had to adjust his throwing style to compensate for the injury. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the quarterback does not need surgery as of now, and there is still a chance Garoppolo can play on Sunday.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed QB Tyler Bray, LB Mark Nzeocha and P Colby Wadman to the team's practice squad.
Bray (6-6, 223) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2013. He appeared in one game over five seasons with the Chiefs (2013-17) and later signed with the Chicago Bears on March 16, 2018. He then spent time between Chicago's practice squad and active roster (2018-20) and would go on to appear in one game and complete one of five pass attempts for 18 yards.
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 34: Fred Warner
San Francisco's linebacker discussed the team's playoff aspirations, how DeMeco Ryans continues to influence the defense's dominant play, previewed Davis Mills and the Texans offense and detailed how he's seen Trey Lance progress on scout team.
Listen to the full episode below or on the these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio
Press Pass
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
November 9, 1986
Just eight weeks after suffering a near career-ending ruptured disc, Joe Montana made a triumphant return to Candlestick Park. It created more comeback buzz than Frank Sinatra's return to Hollywood.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.