Morning Report: Fred Warner Talks Trey Lance's Development

Jimmy Garoppolo 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Texans, 49ers Plan to Monitor Thumb

The San Francisco 49ers are still holding out hope that their starting quarterback will be on hand for their must-win Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans.

In the 49ers Week 16 loss against the Tennessee Titans, Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a right thumb sprain on a sack by Denico Autry in the second quarter, where the defensive end drove the quarterback into the ground on the takedown.