Morning Report: #ATLvsSF Game Preview and Ways to Watch

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 17.
New and Notable
Ways to Watch and Listen to Falcons vs. 49ers in Week 15
Following a thrilling overtime victory over the Bengals and back-to-back road matchups, the 49ers will return home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, December 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Network: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
- Color Analyst: Trent Green
- Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 34: David Lombardi
The Athletic's David Lombardi dug into the analytics behind Jimmy Garoppolo's performance so far in 2021, previewed the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and gave his take on the most ideal Wild Card matchup to benefit San Francisco.
Listen to the full episode below or on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio
Trey Lance, 49ers O-Line Attend Premiere of Trent Williams' Emotional Documentary
On Monday night, nearly the entire San Francisco 49ers offensive line and a handful of players gathered at a San Mateo movie theater in support of teammate Trent Williams.
Williams hosted a private screening for friends, family and teammates for his long-awaited documentary "Silverback: The Trent Williams Story."
In 2019, Williams was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening form of cancer at the age of 30. After defying all odds and staring death in the face, the All-Pro left tackle overcame Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans and miraculously went on to return to the top of his game in the NFL just a short year later.
Read More >>>
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers prepare for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
In the Community
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
September 14, 2008
Patrick Willis, the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007, was in his second season when he recorded his first-career interception and established a 49ers team record.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.