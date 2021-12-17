Powered By

Morning Report: #ATLvsSF Game Preview and Ways to Watch

Dec 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 17.

New and Notable

Ways to Watch and Listen to Falcons vs. 49ers in Week 15

Following a thrilling overtime victory over the Bengals and back-to-back road matchups, the 49ers will return home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, December 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Network: CBS

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 34: David Lombardi

The Athletic's David Lombardi dug into the analytics behind ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s performance so far in 2021, previewed the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and gave his take on the most ideal Wild Card matchup to benefit San Francisco.

Listen to the full episode below or on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio

Trey Lance, 49ers O-Line Attend Premiere of Trent Williams' Emotional Documentary

On Monday night, nearly the entire San Francisco 49ers offensive line and a handful of players gathered at a San Mateo movie theater in support of teammate Trent Williams﻿.

Williams hosted a private screening for friends, family and teammates for his long-awaited documentary "Silverback: The Trent Williams Story."

In 2019, Williams was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening form of cancer at the age of 30. After defying all odds and staring death in the face, the All-Pro left tackle overcame Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans and miraculously went on to return to the top of his game in the NFL just a short year later.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #ATLvsSF

Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers prepare for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 48

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 48

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
4 / 48

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Line
5 / 48

49ers Defensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
6 / 48

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
8 / 48

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman
9 / 48

CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
10 / 48

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 48

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
12 / 48

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
14 / 48

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 48

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 48

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
17 / 48

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
18 / 48

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
19 / 48

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 48

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
21 / 48

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
22 / 48

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
23 / 48

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
24 / 48

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
25 / 48

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
26 / 48

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
27 / 48

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
28 / 48

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
29 / 48

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
30 / 48

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
31 / 48

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
33 / 48

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
34 / 48

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
35 / 48

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
36 / 48

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
37 / 48

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
38 / 48

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
39 / 48

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
40 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
41 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 48

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
43 / 48

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
44 / 48

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
45 / 48

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis, DL Kentavius Street, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
46 / 48

DL Jordan Willis, DL Kentavius Street, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
47 / 48

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
48 / 48

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
In the Community

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

September 14, 2008

Patrick Willis, the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007, was in his second season when he recorded his first-career interception and established a 49ers team record.

Read more about Willis' record-setting performance >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Press Pass

Advertising