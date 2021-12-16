Ways to Watch and Listen to Falcons vs. 49ers in Week 15

Dec 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Following a thrilling overtime victory over the Bengals and back-to-back road matchups, the 49ers will return home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, December 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: CBS

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the Falcons vs. 49ers matchup will be available via local CBS stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

121521-BroadcastMap-Week15

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 80

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 47-32-1

49ers Home Record vs. the Falcons: 49ers lead the series 28-12

First Meeting: 10/16/66, 49ers won 44-7

Last Meeting: 12/15/19, Falcons won 29-22

FALCONS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Arthur Smith

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone

Defensive Coordinator: Dean Pees

Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams

Quarterback: Matt Ryan

Running Back: Cordarrelle Patterson

Tight End: Kyle Pitts

Linebacker: Deion Jones

Linebacker: Dante Fowler Jr.

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Falcons Injury Report

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

