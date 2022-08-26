Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the Preseason Finale

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Finale vs. Houston Texans

Trey Lance Led the Offense for Three Up-and-Down Series

As expected, the 49ers QB1 got his reps – 22 total snaps – in the preseason finale. Lance finished 7-of-11 for 49 yards. No. 5 was also sacked once on the first play of the second offensive series. While most of the expected starters on offense played in a limited capacity, the absence of left tackle Trent Williams was felt in this game, especially in pass protection.

Malik Turner is Making the Most of the Preseason