Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the Preseason Finale

Aug 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 26th.

New and Notable

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Finale vs. Houston Texans

Trey Lance Led the Offense for Three Up-and-Down Series

As expected, the 49ers QB1 got his reps – 22 total snaps – in the preseason finale. Lance finished 7-of-11 for 49 yards. No. 5 was also sacked once on the first play of the second offensive series. While most of the expected starters on offense played in a limited capacity, the absence of left tackle Trent Williams was felt in this game, especially in pass protection.

Malik Turner is Making the Most of the Preseason

Turner followed up on his strong performance in Minnesota with more splash plays versus the Houston Texans. The 49ers opening drive ended with a punt, and Turner allowed no gain on the play, tackling Texans returner Desmond King immediately following the catch. Turner also connected with Lance on the 49ers third offensive series for a nice 14-yard catch. The wide receiver closed out the night with three catches for 32 yards.

Read More >>>

Four Downs: Young Players Look to Make Their Mark in Preseason Finale

After each week of the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers have inched closer to their final 53-man roster. This Thursday night will provide young players an opportunity to make their case to stay on the team in the preseason finale against the Houston Texans.

"I'm just looking forward for the whole team," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We've got a lot of guys fighting for the final spots. You've got a lot of guys fighting for practice squad and those things will take care of themselves in the next couple days, but besides that everything to me has been about the season."

Read More >>>

