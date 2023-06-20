Morning Report: Evaluating the 49ers 2023 Rookie Class

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 20th.
New and Notable
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Rookies
The San Francisco 49ers will enter training camp with 19 total rookies. Nine of the 19 were drafted in April and the other 10 are undrafted free agents. At the end of the 2023 NFL Draft, league experts set high expectations on the rookies, despite the 49ers not making a selection in the draft until late in the third round. Many of the young players joining the team fulfill general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan's offseason goal of adding depth to an already talent-packed San Francisco roster. Throughout training camp, rookies will compete for a spot on the 49ers final 53-man roster out of the 90 players currently on the team.
49ers Studios Wins Two Honors at Northern California Area EMMY® Awards
On Saturday, June 3, the San Francisco 49ers Studios team earned Emmy® statuettes at the 52nd Annual Northern California Area EMMY® Awards.
The EMMY® Award is presented for outstanding achievement in television by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. A total of 1,030 entries were received for this year's EMMY® Awards, 853 English and 177 Spanish in 74 English Categories and 26 Spanish Categories.
George Kittle Breaks Down 49ers Roster Depth and More PFF Rankings | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
George Kittle Says 49ers Are in Prime Position to Run It Back in 2023
It'll be roughly six weeks until the San Francisco 49ers are back at the SAP Performance Facility for training camp, and, until then, anticipation for the 2023 chapter of this franchise will continue to build. It's not just the fans eager to see how the story of the season writes itself, players are hyped for it as well.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down on set at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 media day.
To wrap up AAPI Heritage Month, 49ers APEX welcomed front office staff to a luau-themed happy hour with masubis and mochi from local businesses and stations to build your own lei.