49ers Studios Wins Two Honors at Northern California Area EMMY® Awards

On Saturday, June 3, the San Francisco 49ers Studios team earned Emmy® statuettes at the 52nd Annual Northern California Area EMMY® Awards.

The EMMY® Award is presented for outstanding achievement in television by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. A total of 1,030 entries were received for this year's EMMY® Awards, 853 English and 177 Spanish in 74 English Categories and 26 Spanish Categories.

The 49ers Studios team won EMMY® Awards in the Sports Program-Live/Post-Produced category for their work on the web series "49 Hours presented by NRG." 49ers Studios Bilingual Senior Producer, Sarina Soriano, also won an EMMY® Award in the Craft Achievement-Spanish category for her work on the 49ers Spanish digital content.