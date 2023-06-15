49ers Studios Wins Two Honors at Northern California Area EMMY® Awards

Jun 15, 2023
On Saturday, June 3, the San Francisco 49ers Studios team earned Emmy® statuettes at the 52nd Annual Northern California Area EMMY® Awards.

The EMMY® Award is presented for outstanding achievement in television by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. A total of 1,030 entries were received for this year's EMMY® Awards, 853 English and 177 Spanish in 74 English Categories and 26 Spanish Categories.

The 49ers Studios team won EMMY® Awards in the Sports Program-Live/Post-Produced category for their work on the web series "49 Hours presented by NRG." 49ers Studios Bilingual Senior Producer, Sarina Soriano, also won an EMMY® Award in the Craft Achievement-Spanish category for her work on the 49ers Spanish digital content.

In the last two years, 49ers Studios has been Emmy nominated seven times and brought home three awards.

49ers Studios

To check out the full "49 Hours presented by NRG" web series, click here.

To check out the full 49ers En Español web series, click here.

