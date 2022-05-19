Morning Report: Dwight Clark Legacy Series

New and Notable

Roster Moves

Fumagalli (6-6, 248) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Broncos (2018-20) and New England Patriots (2021), he has appeared in 19 games (five starts) and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Fumagalli signed with the Patriots as a free agent on May 27, 2021 and was later placed on the Injured Reserve List on August 19, 2021 where he spent the entire season.