Morning Report: Dwight Clark Legacy Series

May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 19.

Mark Your Calendars

Dwight Clark Legacy Series: June 1, 2022

Join San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young, Bryant Young, Terrell Owens, Charles Haley, Patrick Willis, Arik Armstead and more for a special evening to celebrate the legacy of Dwight Clark.

The Dwight Clark Legacy Series is an annual event featuring themed roundtable conversations with former and current 49ers, and the presentation of the Dwight Clark Award. Joe Montana described Clark as "the ultimate teammate" so the award will be presented to the current 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight's spirit of teamwork.

Learn More >>>

Buy Tickets >>>

New and Notable

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed TE Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Garrett Walston.

Fumagalli (6-6, 248) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Broncos (2018-20) and New England Patriots (2021), he has appeared in 19 games (five starts) and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Fumagalli signed with the Patriots as a free agent on May 27, 2021 and was later placed on the Injured Reserve List on August 19, 2021 where he spent the entire season.

Read More >>>

It's Official! 49ers Reveal 2022 Season Schedule

The 49ers will face the NFC South and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders and visit the Chicago Bears.

The 49ers open the regular season on the road as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season in 2022, with two on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos, Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers), two on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals) and one on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" (Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks).

Read More >>>

In the Community

Arik Armstead and Zenni Eyewear Host Storytime in Sacramento 

Arik Armstead and Zenni, the Official Eyewear of the 49ers, shared the importance of reading during a visit to a Sacramento classroom of 2nd and 3rd grade students for a special storytime.

Advertising