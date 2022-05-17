Presented by

49ers Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Waive TE Garrett Walston

May 17, 2022 at 10:55 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed TE Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Garrett Walston.

Fumagalli (6-6, 248) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Broncos (2018-20) and New England Patriots (2021), he has appeared in 19 games (five starts) and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Fumagalli signed with the Patriots as a free agent on May 27, 2021 and was later placed on the Injured Reserve List on August 19, 2021 where he spent the entire season.

A 27-year-old native of Aurora, IL, Fumagalli attended the University of Wisconsin where he appeared in 52 games (32 starts) and registered 135 receptions for 1,627 yards and seven touchdowns.

Walston (6-4, 245) originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022.

