It's Official! 49ers Reveal 2022 Season Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their 2022 regular season schedule including the opponents, dates and times.
The 49ers will face the NFC South and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders and visit the Chicago Bears.
The 49ers open the regular season on the road as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season in 2022, with two on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos, Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers), two on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals) and one on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" (Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks).
Week 1 – Sunday, September 11 at Chicago Bears – 10:00 am PT on FOX
- San Francisco's overall record vs. Chicago is 35-32-1 and 18-13-1 on the road.
- The 49ers look to win their third-consecutive game in Chicago, as the 49ers return to Soldier Field after defeating the Bears 33-22, on October 31, 2021.
Week 2 – Sunday, September 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks – 1:05 pm PT on FOX
- The 49ers look to defeat the Seahawks at home for the first time since 2018.
- The last time the Seahawks played the 49ers at Levi's® Stadium, Seattle won 28-21.
- San Francisco is 17-30 in the all-time series vs. Seattle and 9-13 at home.
Week 3 – Sunday, September 25 at Denver Broncos – 5:20 pm PT on NBC
- The 49ers lead the all-time series 8-7 against the Broncos.
- Although San Francisco hasn't played against the Broncos since 2018, they will match up against a familiar foe with quarterback Russell Wilson under center for Denver.
Week 4 – Monday, October 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams – 5:15 pm PT on ESPN
- San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 against the Rams.
- The last time the Rams visited Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers defeated them 31-10.
- The 49ers have won seven of the last ten matchups against the Rams.
Week 5 – Sunday, October 9 at Carolina Panthers – 1:05 pm PT on CBS
- The 49ers look to defeat the Panthers on the road for the first time since the NFC Divisional playoff game in 2014.
- The last time the 49ers played in Carolina, the Panthers won 46-27.
Week 6 – Sunday, October 16 at Atlanta Falcons – 10:00 am PT on FOX
- San Francisco owns the overall series record vs. Atlanta, 48-32-1.
- The 49ers will look to defeat the Falcons on the road for the first time since the 2012 NFC Championship Game.
Week 7 – Sunday, October 23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 1:25 pm PT on FOX
- The all-time series between the 49ers and Chiefs is tied 7-7. San Francisco looks to lead the series for the first time since 2014.
- The last time the Chiefs played the 49ers at Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers won 22-17.
- As the home team, the 49ers have won all of their matchups against the Chiefs except one in 1971.
Week 8 – Sunday, October 30 at Los Angeles Rams – 1:25 pm PT on FOX
- The last time the 49ers visited the Rams in Los Angeles, San Francisco was only three points away from winning the 2022 NFC Championship Game.
- San Francisco leads the Rams 75-68-3 in their all-time series and 38-34-1 as a visiting team.
Week 9 – BYE
Week 10 – Sunday, November 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 5:20 pm PT on NBC
- The 49ers look to defeat the Chargers at home for the first time since 2014.
- The last time the Chargers played the 49ers at Levi's® Stadium, the Chargers won 38-35.
- San Francisco leads the Chargers 4-3 as the home team.
Week 11 – Monday, November 21 at Arizona Cardinals – 5:15 pm PT on ESPN
- Mexico City will host a matchup between NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in a rematch of the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States.
- In 2005, the teams played at Estadio Azteca with 103,467 fans in attendance, the eighth largest crowd in NFL history.
- The 49ers look to defeat the Cardinals for the first time in Mexico since the Cardinals won 31-14 in 2005 in Estadio Azteca.
Week 12 – Sunday, November 27 vs. New Orleans Saints – 1:25 pm PT on FOX
- The 49ers look to defeat the Saints at home for the first time since 2012 in the NFC Divisional Round.
- The last time the Saints played the 49ers at Levi's® Stadium, New Orleans won 41-23.
- San Francisco leads the all-time series 49-27-2 and 23-12-2 as the home team against the Saints.
Week 13 – Sunday, December 4 vs. Miami Dolphins – 1:05 pm PT on FOX
- The series between the 49ers and Dolphins is tied 4-4 with San Francisco as the home team.
- Miami currently leads the all-time series 8-6.
- The last time the Dolphins faced the 49ers on San Francisco's home turf, the Dolphins won 43-17.
Week 14 – Sunday, December 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:25 pm PT on FOX
- The last time the Buccaneers played the 49ers at Levi's® Stadium, Tampa Bay won 34-17.
- San Francisco leads the all-time series 18-7 and 12-3 as the home team against the Buccaneers.
Week 15 – Thursday, December 15 at Seattle Seahawks – 5:15 pm PT on Amazon Prime Video
- The 49ers are 8-17 overall on the road at Seattle.
- The last time San Francisco faced the Seahawks in Seattle, the Seahawks won 30-23.
Week 16 – Saturday, December 24 vs. Washington Commanders – 1:05 pm PT on CBS
- As the home team, the 49ers own the series record 12-4-1 against Washington.
- The 49ers also lead the all-time series 21-12-1.
- The last time the Commanders faced the 49ers on San Francisco's home turf, Washington won 23-15.
Week 17 – Sunday, January 1 at Las Vegas Raiders – 1:05 pm PT on FOX
- 2022 will be the first time the 49ers have ever played a regular season game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
- The all-time series between the Raiders and 49ers is tied 7-7 and the 49ers look to defeat the Raiders on the road for the first time since 2002.
Week 18 – vs. Arizona Cardinals – Time and Date TBD
- Last season, the Cardinals defeated the 49ers at home 31-17.
- San Francisco leads the all-time series 32-29 against the Cardinals.
- The 49ers are 18-14 at home vs. the Cardinals and have won seven out of their last 13 home games against Arizona.
