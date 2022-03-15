Morning Report: Draft Analysts Predict 49ers 2022 Second-Round Pick

New and Notable

2022 49ers Mock Draft Monday 1.0 – Analysts Dive into 2nd Round

As it stands, the San Francisco 49ers aren't set to pick until late in the second round of the draft following last year's trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 overall pick. But with that being said, analysts have still continued to make attempts at projecting what teams might do well into the second, and in some cases, third round of the NFL Draft.