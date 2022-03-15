Morning Report: Draft Analysts Predict 49ers 2022 Second-Round Pick

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 15.
New and Notable
2022 49ers Mock Draft Monday 1.0 – Analysts Dive into 2nd Round
As it stands, the San Francisco 49ers aren't set to pick until late in the second round of the draft following last year's trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 overall pick. But with that being said, analysts have still continued to make attempts at projecting what teams might do well into the second, and in some cases, third round of the NFL Draft.
In the first (and very limited) installment of Mock Draft Monday, here's what a few daring analysts project the 49ers doing with their first pick in the draft at 61st-overall (second round).
49ers Foundation to Host Annual Golden Getaway Presented by Chevron
From March 18th to 20th, the 49ers Foundation will host their most luxurious event of the year – Golden Getaway presented by Chevron – at Carmel Valley Ranch. This two-night, all-inclusive weekend provides guests and sponsors with rare and personalized experiences with 49ers players, coaches, alumni and ownership, all while benefitting the Foundation's mission to harness the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth. Those interested to attend can visit 49ers.com/goldengetaway or email Foundation@49ers.com to learn more.
As one of the Foundation's most anticipated events each year, Golden Getaway provides five-star accommodations and hospitality alongside unforgettable resort activities. Guests can indulge in the fresh flavors of Carmel Valley and California wine, craft beer and spirits. Younger guests can also take advantage of the youth and teen programming. Additional agenda items include a "Greatest Showman" welcome reception, a gala dinner and private concert presented by Levi's® and personal experiences with 49ers personnel like "Chalk Talk" with 49ers coaches. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items.
Say Cheese
