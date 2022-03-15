Powered By

Morning Report: Draft Analysts Predict 49ers 2022 Second-Round Pick

Mar 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 15.

New and Notable

2022 49ers Mock Draft Monday 1.0 – Analysts Dive into 2nd Round

As it stands, the San Francisco 49ers aren't set to pick until late in the second round of the draft following last year's trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 overall pick. But with that being said, analysts have still continued to make attempts at projecting what teams might do well into the second, and in some cases, third round of the NFL Draft.

In the first (and very limited) installment of Mock Draft Monday, here's what a few daring analysts project the 49ers doing with their first pick in the draft at 61st-overall (second round).

Read More >>>

49ers Foundation to Host Annual Golden Getaway Presented by Chevron

From March 18th to 20th, the 49ers Foundation will host their most luxurious event of the year – Golden Getaway presented by Chevron – at Carmel Valley Ranch. This two-night, all-inclusive weekend provides guests and sponsors with rare and personalized experiences with 49ers players, coaches, alumni and ownership, all while benefitting the Foundation's mission to harness the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth. Those interested to attend can visit 49ers.com/goldengetaway or email Foundation@49ers.com to learn more.

As one of the Foundation's most anticipated events each year, Golden Getaway provides five-star accommodations and hospitality alongside unforgettable resort activities. Guests can indulge in the fresh flavors of Carmel Valley and California wine, craft beer and spirits. Younger guests can also take advantage of the youth and teen programming. Additional agenda items include a "Greatest Showman" welcome reception, a gala dinner and private concert presented by Levi's® and personal experiences with 49ers personnel like "Chalk Talk" with 49ers coaches. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 Free Agents

The 49ers have a number of players set to become free agents on March 16. View all of them in one place.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
1 / 27

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
2 / 27

OL Daniel Brunskill

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
3 / 27

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
4 / 27

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
5 / 27

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 27

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
7 / 27

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcell Harris
8 / 27

LB Marcell Harris

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
9 / 27

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
10 / 27

DL Maurice Hurst

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
11 / 27

WR Richie James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
13 / 27

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
14 / 27

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
15 / 27

DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
16 / 27

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Josh Norman
17 / 27

CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
18 / 27

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
19 / 27

WR Trent Sherfield

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
20 / 27

DL Kentavius Street

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
21 / 27

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
22 / 27

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
23 / 27

CB Jason Verrett

Meg Williams/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
24 / 27

CB K'Waun Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
25 / 27

DL Jordan Willis

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
26 / 27

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
27 / 27

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
