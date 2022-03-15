49ers Foundation to Host Annual Golden Getaway Presented by Chevron

From March 18th to 20th, the 49ers Foundation will host their most luxurious event of the year – Golden Getaway presented by Chevron – at Carmel Valley Ranch. This two-night, all-inclusive weekend provides guests and sponsors with rare and personalized experiences with 49ers players, coaches, alumni and ownership, all while benefitting the Foundation's mission to harness the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth. Those interested to attend can visit 49ers.com/goldengetaway or email Foundation@49ers.com to learn more.

As one of the Foundation's most anticipated events each year, Golden Getaway provides five-star accommodations and hospitality alongside unforgettable resort activities. Guests can indulge in the fresh flavors of Carmel Valley and California wine, craft beer and spirits. Younger guests can also take advantage of the youth and teen programming. Additional agenda items include a "Greatest Showman" welcome reception, a gala dinner and private concert presented by Levi's® and personal experiences with 49ers personnel like "Chalk Talk" with 49ers coaches. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items.

"Since founding the 49ers Foundation 30 years ago, I've seen it grow from a startup non-profit to a multi-faceted charitable organization that impacts thousands of Bay Area youth each year," said 49ers co-chair Dr. John York. "In addition to being proud of the Foundation's community efforts, I'm also continuously impressed by their ability to provide the Faithful with unique experiences that bring them closer to the team. I look forward to Golden Getaway each year because it brings together two of my favorite activities with the 49ers – benefitting the community and connecting with our fans."

As part of Golden Getaway, the Foundation will also host a celebrity golf tournament presented by Chevron on Friday, March 18th. Each hole along the Carmel Valley Ranch course will feature a different activity like food and drink tastings, contests and more. Celebrity participants will include 49ers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, NFL Network reporter MJ Acosta-Ruiz, San Francisco Giants alum Rich Aurilia, and others.

"After taking two years away due to the pandemic, we couldn't be more excited to host the second iteration of Golden Getaway," said 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman. "As we round out our 30th Anniversary of the Foundation, I look forward to continuing our relationship with partners like Chevron and so many other loyal supporters to host more events together."