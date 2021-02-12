Morning Report: Director of Pro Personnel Discusses 49ers Scouting Strategies

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, February 12.
New and Notable
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 20: Ran Carthon
Director of pro personnel Ran Carthon detailed the 49ers scouting department's responsibilities of procuring pro talent, discussed the challenges of assessing prospects with the changes to this year's NFL Scouting Combine and highlighted strides the league is making to provide opportunities to deserving and qualified minority head coaches and executives.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves
The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the following coaching hires/title changes on Thursday:
|Name
|Title
|Butch Barry
|Assistant Offensive Line
|James Bettcher
|Senior Defensive Assistant/Run Game Specialist
|Chris Foerster*
|Offensive Line
|Leonard Hankerson
|Offensive Quality Control
|Matthew Harper
|Assistant Special Teams
|Andrew Hayes-Stoker
|Defensive Quality Control
|Johnny Holland*
|Linebackers
|Klay Kubiak
|Defensive Quality Control
|August Mangin
|Special Teams Quality Control
|Rich Scangarello
|Quarterbacks
|Bobby Slowik*
|Offensive Passing Game Specialist
|Darryl Tapp
|Assistant Defensive Line
|Cory Undlin
|Defensive Pass Game Specialist/Secondary
|*New Title in 2021
Roster News
The 49ers announced yesterday that the team has signed safety Kai Nacua to a one-year extension.
Nacua (6-0, 205) appeared in five games with the team in 2020 and registered one tackle on special teams after he was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.