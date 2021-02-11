49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

Barry, 42, joins the 49ers after spending the 2020 season as a senior analyst with the Green Bay Packers.

Barry spent the 2019 season with the University of Miami as the school's offensive line coach. Prior to his time with the Hurricanes, Barry was the assistant offensive line coach for four seasons (2015-18) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined the Buccaneers after working at the collegiate level at Central Michigan University as offensive line coach (2014) and tight ends coach (2010-13), at North Greenville University as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach/recruiting coordinator (2009), at Michigan Technological University as offensive line coach (2006) and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach (2007-08) and at Southwest Minnesota State University as offensive line coach (2004-05). He first entered the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan from 2002-03.

A native of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Barry attended Central Michigan for five years (1996-2000), where he earned Academic All-Mid-American honors in 2000 as a member of the team's offensive line.

Bettcher, 42, joins the 49ers after spending five of the previous six seasons as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2015-17).

Bettcher spent the 2013-14 seasons with the Cardinals as the team's outside linebackers coach. He first entered the NFL coaching ranks as a special assistant to the head coach/outside linebackers coach with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

Prior to his time in Indianapolis, Bettcher worked at the collegiate level at the University of New Hampshire as a linebackers/special teams coach (2011), Ball State University as defensive ends/special teams coach (2010), the University of North Carolina as a graduate assistant/defensive assistant (2007-09), Bowling Green State University as a graduate assistant/defense (2006) and the University of St. Francis (IL) as a defensive line/special teams coach (2003-05).

A native of Lakeville, IN, Bettcher attended the University of St. Francis (IL), where he was a three-time NAIA All-America Scholar, a three-time Mid-States Football Association Scholar, a two-time NAIA Coaches All-America choice, and a two-time Don Hansen's All-America selection as an offensive lineman.

Hankerson, 31, joins the 49ers after spending two seasons (2019-20) as the outside wide receivers coach at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Prior to his time at Stephen F. Austin, Hankerson spent two years at the University of Massachusetts as the school's wide receivers coach (2018) and as an offensive graduate assistant (2017).

Hankerson was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the third round (79th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with Washington (2011-14), Atlanta Falcons (2015), Buffalo Bills (2015) and New England Patriots (2015), he appeared in 41 games (14 starts) and registered 107 receptions for 1,408 yards and nine touchdowns. He also saw action in one postseason contest where he registered two receptions for 27 yards.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hankerson spent four years (2007-10) at the University of Miami, where he appeared in 41 games (30 starts) and registered 134 receptions for 2,160 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Harper, 36, joins the 49ers after spending the previous two seasons (2019-20) as the assistant wide receivers coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harper served as an assistant special teams coach with the Eagles for five seasons (2013-14 & 2016-18). He also spent one season (2015) as Philadelphia's assistant defensive backs coach. Before joining Philadelphia, Harper spent four years with the University of Oregon as a graduate assistant (2012) and coaching intern (2009-11) with the school. He began his coaching career at City College of San Francisco as safeties coach in 2008.

A native of Union City, CA, Harper attended Oregon for two years (2006-07), where he registered 98 tackles, 12 passes defensed, three interceptions, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles as a defensive back for the Ducks. He transferred to Oregon after spending two years at City College of San Francisco (2004-05). In 2005, he earned First-Team All-Nor-Cal Conference and All-America honors after picking up 95 tackles and seven interceptions.

Hayes-Stoker, 42, joins the 49ers after spending the previous five seasons (2016-20) as the wide receivers coach at the University of Illinois.

Prior to his time at Illinois, Hayes-Stoker spent two years (2014-15) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team's wide receivers coach. He joined the Buccaneers after spending the 2013 season as the running backs coach at Florida International University. Before his season at FIU, Hayes-Stoker spent seven years with the Chicago Bears as an offensive assistant (2006-09) and assistant wide receivers coach (2010-12). He began his coaching career at Texas A&M University as an offensive quality control graduate assistant in 2005 after spending the previous season (2004) as a recruiting assistant at TCU.

A native of Arlington, TX, Hayes-Stoker played running back at Texas Christian University for four seasons (1999-2002), where he was a two-time team captain and earned All-American academic honors. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in education from TCU.

Kubiak, 32, joins the 49ers after spending the previous three years (2018-20) as the head coach at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (Houston, TX). He also served as the school's offensive coordinator in 2017.

A native of Houston, TX, Kubiak is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak. His brother, Klint, is the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Mangin, 34, joins the 49ers after spending the previous two seasons (2019-20) as a defensive analyst at Louisiana State University.

Prior to his two years at LSU, Mangin spent the 2018 season as an analyst at the University of Alabama. He joined Alabama after four years (2014-17) as the special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach at Northwestern State University. For the 2012-13 seasons, Mangin served as a graduate assistant at LSU prior to his first coaching stint at Northwestern State in 2011 as a special teams/tight ends coach.

A native of Lewisville, TX, Mangin spent five years (2005-09) at LSU as a walk-on fullback. He graduated from LSU with a degree in education (K-12) with a concentration in kinesiology. He later earned his master's degree in sport administration from Northwestern State in 2012.

Scangarello, 48, re-joins the 49ers after spending the previous two seasons as a senior offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2019.

Scangarello spent two seasons (2017-18) as San Francisco's quarterbacks coach after spending the previous season (2016) as the offensive coordinator at Wagner College. He went to Wagner following one season (2015) as a quality control coach with the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to his time in Atlanta, Scangarello spent three seasons (2012-14) as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Northern Arizona University. He joined NAU after two seasons (2010-11) as the offensive coordinator/assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach at Millsaps (Jackson, MS) College. In 2009, Scangarello first entered the NFL coaching ranks as an offensive quality control coach with the Oakland Raiders. From 2007-08, he served as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at UC-Davis following four seasons (2004-07) as an offensive assistant/passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Davis. He also had collegiate stops as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach at the University of Idaho (2002-03), offensive coordinator at Carleton (Northfield, MN) College (2001) and a graduate assistant/quarterbacks coach at Idaho (2000). He began his coaching career at UC-Davis as an offensive assistant from 1998-99.

A native of Roseville, CA, Scangarello attended Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in business administration.

Tapp, 36, joins the 49ers after spending the 2020 season as the co-defensive line coach at Virginia Tech.

Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, Tapp spent the 2019 season as a special teams quality control coach at Vanderbilt University and the 2018 season as a defensive quality control coach at Central Michigan University. He began his coaching career in the NFL as a coaching intern with the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

Tapp was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. Throughout his 12-year NFL career with the Seahawks (2006-09), Philadelphia Eagles (2010-12), Washington Football Team (2013), Detroit Lions (2014-15), New Orleans Saints (2016) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017), he appeared in 165 games (39 starts) and registered 316 tackles, 29.0 sacks, 20 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). He also appeared in six postseason contests (two starts) and added 15 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

A native of Chesapeake, VA, Tapp spent four years (2006-09) at Virginia Tech, where he appeared in 53 games and registered 187 tackles and 23.5 sacks and earned a degree in marketing.

Undlin, 49, joins the 49ers after spending the 2020 season as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Prior to his time with Detroit, he spent four seasons (2015-19) with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team's defensive backs coach.

Undlin went to Philadelphia after three years with the Denver Broncos as the team's defensive backs coach (2013-14) and a defensive quality control coach (2012). Prior to Denver, Undlin spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive backs coach (2010-11) and a defensive assistant (2009). From 2005-08, Undlin was with the Cleveland Browns beginning as a defensive quality control coach (2005-06) before moving to secondary/assistant special teams coach (2007) and then was promoted to defensive backs coach (2008). He first entered the NFL coaching ranks as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2004.

Prior to his time in New England, Undlin worked at the collegiate level at the University of New Hampshire as a graduate assistant (2002-03). He began his coaching career at California Lutheran University as the school's linebackers coach (1998-99) and was later promoted to defensive coordinator (2000-02).

A native of Sauk Centre, MN, Undlin attended California Lutheran University, where he registered 12 career interceptions as a defensive back.